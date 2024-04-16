A South African law graduate shared a TikTok video showcasing her contrasting realities

The clip starts with her dressed professionally outside the courthouse, then cuts to her riding in a taxi with her briefcase

The young professional's post resonated with many viewers who shared messages of encouragement

A young lawyer showed her two contrasting realities in a TikTok video. Image: @becomingadvocatengobeni

A woman who works as a lawyer posted a TikTok video showing herself looking formal and professional at court versus how she got there.

Lawyer shows taxi ride to work

@becomingadvocatengobeni posted a TikTok video of herself posing outside the High Court of South Africa in Johannesburg in a black suit and high heels. The footage then switches to show her sitting in an old taxi with her large attorney briefcase at her feet.

"Humble beginnings, starting my journey as a lawyer," @becomingadvocatengobeni captioned her post.

Lawyer's journey resonates with SA

It is often said that we should never discard our humble beginnings; they provide the foundation upon which we build our skills, knowledge, and experience.

The young lawyer's post resonated with many South Africans who could relate to starting out in their careers and wanting to own their own cars.

Others responded with uplifting messages and encouraging words for the legal eagle.

Doreen Thandi Ndlovu

"One taxi driver once said komunye ubhuti, siyakhokha lesoskhwama (One taxi driver once made ."

Thopho Ntombela commented:

"Sisonke dadewethu kuzolunga ngelinye illanga ❤️. (We're together my sister. It will better one day)."

Magalela Hlabangane

"Oksalayo usuphumelele empilweni❤️ (What matters is that you have succeeded in life)."

Philani MaNgwevu write:

"Two years from now you'll be in a Range Rover."

Simphiwe Sthe Dlamini said:

"Sofela khona empini sotsha lami ."

