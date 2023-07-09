A high-achieving lady in Durban is over the moon about a huge career milestone after becoming an attorney

The young woman, who holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, shared pictures posing in front of the high court where she was admitted

Many people on LinkedIn congratulated the newly minted attorney for her wonderful career win

A hard-working young Durban woman is thrilled about becoming a high court attorney and posted pictures online of the wonderful occasion.

Snegugu Dlamini is excited about being an attorney. Image: Snegugu Dlamini/LinkedIn.

The dedicated woman obtained her Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and is determined to reach all her dreams.

LinkedIn user, Snegugu Dlamini, also posed in front of the Gauteng High Court where she was admitted, posting the pictures online. Her post was captioned:

“Admitted Attorney of the High Cout of South Africa.”

People wowed by young female lawyer who became attorney

Many LinkedIn users wished Snegugu well for the achievement.

Here are some of the top reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

SURPRISE TSHIMANGADZO MULOVHEDZI left a kind message:

“Congratulations on your admission.”

Sindile Nkabinde noted:

“Congratulations, gorgeous sister.”

Dianne Reddy shared her excitement:

“Congratulations, Sne. Well done!”

Basetsana Makoro commented with kindness:

“Congratulations, intokazi yase Dlamini.”

Unathi Dlamini wrote:

“Congratulations to the best ConCourt senior clerk!”

Mandla Ngidi shared their view and wished the lawyer well:

“Congratulations, Snegugu!”

It’s wonderful to see a young woman in the legal field reach big milestones. Briefly News previously wrote about a young, hard-working lawyer raising a three-year-old toddler while trying to reach success in the fraternity.

Johannesburg law graduate excited about becoming high court attorney

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about a young woman from Johannesburg who graduated as a lawyer from the University of the Witwatersrand and was excited about eventually becoming a high court attorney.

The sis shared the momentous occasion on LinkedIn and explained that although the journey was tough, it was certainly worthwhile. The young lady is a true inspiration to many females, and especially young ladies who hope to take on the legal field.

Source: Briefly News