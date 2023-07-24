Gorgeous woman graduates from UCT with PhD in medicine, has Mzansi overflowing with pride

TikTok account @our_academic_journeyza shared that her research was based on the progression of cervical cancer

People took to the comment section to clap, some expressing how her win has inspired them to level up

A whole Dr! This gorgeous woman just graduated from UCT with a PhD in medicine, and Mzansi people have been showering her with praise.

Dr Nonkululeko Mkwanazi did a PhD based on the progression of cervical cancer, and she dazzled on her big day. Image: TikTok / @our_academic_journeyza

Source: TikTok

A PhD is a huge task that requires dedication only those who have tackled it will understand. This woman conquered what to some is the unconquerable.

UCT PhD graduate sparkles on graduation day, TikTok video celebrates her

TikTok account @our_academic_journeyza shared a short interview that was done with Dr Nonkululeko Mkwanazi on graduation day.

In the video, the gorgeous woman explains that she did her PhD research on the progression of cervical cancer and explained a bit about how she went about it. A true inspiration!

Her thesis title was: The role of seminal fluid in cervical squamous carcinoma progression: impact on cell proliferation, EMT, motility and gene expression.

Beauty and brains, for sure! Take a look:

South Africa celebrates the woman’s outstanding achievement, PhD is he

People flocked to the comment section to clap for the woman. Seeing young women achieve greatness like this is truly inspiring.

Read some of the kind comments:

Khumoetsile clapped:

“Beauty and brains ”

Precious Matomelá loves it:

“PhD hunnies are up ❤️”

Seemirun needed to see this:

“I was doubting getting a PhD, but she inspires me to stand up!”

Keeping it Fit with Tubz overflowed with pride:

“Grew up with this girl, this is so cool ”

