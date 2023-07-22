One woman went on TikTok to share that she is still a virgin at the age of 30, and the video went viral

The clip, which sparked a conversation about relationships, is close to a million views on the social media site

The South African woman was flooded with praise in the comments for maintaining her chastity for so long

A South African woman opened up about being a virgin at age 30. Image: @angel_ndaz

A 30-year-old woman bravely revealed she's a virgin, and the internet couldn't stop talking about it.

Woman posts viral TikTok video about her chastity

The TikTok video posted by @angel_ndaz garnered 952 000 views on the platform. It left people both stunned and amazed by her commitment to preserving her chastity for so long.

Her story struck a chord with many, sparking discussions about relationships, self-worth, and the societal pressures surrounding sexual choices.

Virgin woman impresses Mzansi with virtuous character

Many admired her strength of character and determination to stay true to her values. Young women, in particular, found inspiration in her story and said their desire to follow her example.

Watch the video below:

South Africans encourage virgin woman to keep it up

@sad loner said:

"That’s a flex internet ain't ready for."

@user2820200005908 posted:

"You are not missing anything doll, don’t let them shame you."

@lavonnemyburgh812 wrote:

"Definitely something to be proud of."

@bosslady shared:

"All I know is that I’m born again and the old is gone. So we are together in this."

@ocean posted:

"I'm 30 years, a divorcee with 2 kids."

@mashoba commented:

"And you look like you are 18 it's true abafana bayasigugisa."

@mirriamkunene stated:

"Keep it up mama, I’m 20 years and I know I can do it because you did. ❤️"

@ginger added:

"We are in the same boat. Proud of myself, I don't care how they judge me."

Gogo: 'Being a virgin is the sweetest way of being sure I’m safe'

In another article, Briefly News reported that at 55 years old, Ngenzile Mngadi from Durban said she's happy to still be a virgin.

The bride-to-be, from Mkhizwana near Pinetown, was just one of the beautiful maidens who made their way to the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma last weekend.

