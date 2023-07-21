House Of Zwide explored all sorts of emotions recently as the Zwide's celebrated a wedding and then laid their son to rest

Winnie Ntshaba opened up about the emotional scene and how it left her triggered

Viewers have lauded the iconic actress for her impeccable acting skills and her ability to show real and authentic emotions

Give Winnie Ntshaba her flowers! Mzansi has been echoing these sentiments since the start of eTV's popular series House Of Zwide.

Winnie Ntshaba said shooting the funeral scene left her with a headache for days. Image: @winnie_ntshaba

Source: Instagram

Winnie Ntshaba gets real on the harrowing funeral scene on House Of Zwide

Taking to her Instagram, Winnie Ntshaba, who plays Faith Zwide in the series, shared the heartbreaking scene and coupled it with an emotional caption.

"We tell real-life stories and because of the realness of death. I was triggered this day…I had a headache for two days after shooting this."

"I wish God could heal all the broken-hearted people who have lost their loved ones and give them strength and peace."

Senzo Zwide gets laid to rest, Olwethu Mackay bids farewell to his character

Olwethu Mackay played the role of the now-deceased Senzo Zwide. He said on his Instagram page that Senzo changed his life.

"Dear Senzo, thank you for changing my life kid."

He told Sunday World that he appreciates the producers for trusting him with the role.

“I’m grateful for them trusting me with such an integral role in the show. They’ve provided me with a lifetime's worth of experience and knowledge that I can take with me to future jobs. They put me in a space with legends and allowed me to grow, and gave me room to learn in that space.”

Mzansi lauds the great acting on House Of Zwide

@nolwazi2133 said:

"This is beyond acting, that "manini" l could not stop crying."

@shylah_mel said:

"Winnie I’m giving you your flowers while you are still here; you were born for this."

@ronaldzeeman said:

"Your acting is on steroids, definitely a masterpiece."

@falandilem said:

"I'm ALWAYS in awe of your performance. I cried again. You are a star mama."

@lungile.mdletshe said:

"This is beyond acting sis Winnie, you touched places that haven't healed for most of us."

