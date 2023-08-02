A video of a woman showing how she made the mistake of buying airtime instead of making an electronic funds transfer

The post shows the woman crying in defeat as she shares a screenshot showing how she spent R 1 638 on airtime

Although the mistake was costly and unfortunate, many South African netizens poked fun at it

A young woman was left in utter disbelief after realising she made the mistake of buying airtime instead of making a money transfer as she had intended.

A woman couldn't believe how much airtime she bought by mistake. Image: @auntytinti_/TikTik, @auntytinti_/Instagram

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, @auntytinti_ shared a screenshot of the transaction showing that she bought Vodacom airtime worth R1 638 and was also rewarded with an extra R600 worth of airtime.

The stressed woman can also be seen shedding tears in the funny post.

Mzansi netizens react to the woman's dismay with jokes and banter

Altthough the woman was left defeated, many netizens couldn't help but laugh at her blunder as they responded with jokes online.

Mandisa reacted:

"Please say "istress engi naso"."

zanazee37 said:

"Yoh bhabha I'm sorry. At least you won't be buying airtime for the next 3 years ."

Shakira wrote:

"You can take a deep breath for dinner while watching movies with that airtime ."

L.nhle__ commented:

A friend of mine once tried to pay school fees and mistakenly bought airtime for R5500 we ended up selling it to "My friend" we managed to get R4800.

Mellisa Nare responded:

"At least you don't have to buy airtime for the rest of the year ."

refilweematjila replied:

"I’m so sorry ."

Lelo_S commented:

"Nah they really said "well done on recharging"."

