A touching video of a woman buying building materials has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the woman spending R60 581, 91 on building materials to build a house for her mom

The video left many South Africans inspired as they responded with emotional and positive comments

Owning a home is something that numerous South Africans desire. Some people get ownership by purchasing already-built houses, while others would rather build their homes.

A woman saved up to build her momma a house. Image: @citymom01/TikTok

A lady had inspired and reignited the flame of hope in many South Africans after sharing a video of herself using her savings on buying building materials to build a house for her mother.

Building a home from scratch gives you the power to create a property that meets your standards in every way possible, Fine Magazine states. You have the freedom to choose the location, size, layout, and finer details of your future home.

Thembi (@citymom01) took to TikTok to share the video showing her spending R60 581, 91 to buy various materials to build the house.

The footage also shows the construction process in and outside the house as workers roll up their sleeves to bring the structure together.

"Dear mom, thank you for everything you have done for me. I hopedone you enjoy the new home I built for you❤️.

South Africans inspired by lady's house project

Netizens responded with positive comments to the post as they shared how moved and inspired by Thembi taking on the huge task of building her mother a house.

kea replied:

"This makes me wanna be successful so I can give my parents all they ever wanted."

Tiisetso Mokwatlo commented:

"Can we see the before?"

MaPhumJwara replied:

"I love these videos abuyisa ithemba bakithi ️."

Momo wrote:

"This is the slip I want to see. Not that one from Konka ."

MaShibaseKaMtumaseli responded:

"Ntombazane usebenzile, ubusiseke sisi."

christ my saviour commented:

"Guys niyithathaph mali engaka yaz ngyasebenza but akuhlangani."

zinclairzee wrote:

"Usebenzile sisi ."

