A video showing the progress of a house being built has been doing the rounds on social media

According to the clip posted on TikTok, the house was built by a 24-year-old woman working in Korea

The house is said to have been built for the woman's mother, leaving many South Africans amazed

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A hardworking woman took to social media to share how she managed to build her mother a house while working abroad.

A 24-year-old woman has put her teacher's salary to good use and built her mom a house. Image: @lusanda_jiba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off the house she built

In a video posted on TikTok by Lusanda Jiba (@lusanda_jiba), the 24-year-old teacher who works in Korea shows the progress of building a house from the ground up over the course of one year and two months.

The video features images of the home being built and steadily taking shape from the foundation phase right up to the roof.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"At the age of 24, ndancama konke and came to KoreaDear mama, this is for you," Lusanda captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

Business Tech states that the average cost of building a typical 3-bedroom house in South Africa is R1.5 million – ranging from R7,900 to R15,000 per square metre, depending on the location.

This is according to Procompare, an online marketplace that connects homeowners with over 3,000 professional contractors for home projects – including construction and renovations.

Lusanda has worked hard and achieved what many young Mzansi people dream of doing accomplishing in their lifetime.

Netizens respond with pride to the post.

Building a house is no small feat, and many netizens did not hesitate to congratulate the young woman on a job well done.

zakhonapatricia responded:

"Big up to you, girl. Imisebenzi emihle iyabonakala."

kaNjinji reacted:

"Usebenzile."

thembelihlenosiph4 commented:

"Congratulations unkulunkulu akubusise."

Minenhle_MaMhlophesaid:

"Ngkhaliswa yinjabulo yezibusiso ezizayo kuwe, so proud of you ❤️."

Nazo replied:

"Bruh, kumandi ukwakhela umzali. God bless!"

Unathi Mahlabela commented:

"Siyabonga sis Nkulunkulu aqhibeke Abe nawe."

Mvelo said:

"Ubusisiwe owesfazane ozele intombazane. Well done."

Mpumalanga woman builds dream home for her family from scratch

In another story, Briefly News reported that A woman from Mpumalanga known as @LaidySmall on TikTok touched South Africans with her story. The businesswoman uploaded a video of a house she built for her family.

The post is nearing the 300 000 mark with over 11 000 likes. People across the country were amazed by how much she achieved by being raised by different relatives because she lost her parents.

Online users were definitely in their feels and applauded the lady for wanting more and doing better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News