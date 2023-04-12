A young lady from the Victor Khanye Local Municipality has built a place she can now call home

TikTok user @LaidySmall shared her heartwarming story with online peeps about her struggles growing up as an orphan

The lady promised herself that she would not let her kids grow up the way she did, and her perseverance inspired netizens

A woman who grew up as an orphan builds a home for kids. Images: @LaidySmall/TikTok

A woman from Mpumalanga known as @LaidySmall on TikTok touched South Africans with her story. The businesswoman uploaded a video of a house she built for her family.

The post is nearing the 300 000 mark with over 11 000 likes. People across the country were amazed by how much she achieved by being raised by different relatives because she lost her parents.

Online users were definitely in their feels and applauded the lady for wanting more and doing better.

In the post, she said:

"Hard life must open your eyes. Thank you Lord. Orphan life."

Peeps celebrate lady's success

People could not be more excited for @laidysmall1, who changed her life to ensure her kids have everything she didn't have when she was growing up.

Here are some of the comments:

ntontontombi7 said:

"Wow, l'm looking for a builder, please help. Where can l get the best builders?"

KgadiYaBakone comment:

"Congrats sister! I am inspired."

moome27 said:

"The inside is a must see. Beautiful outside."

Kerwin85 commented:

"Same here, they'll never grow up like me."

Evans Nhlanhla said:

"Securing this for my wife and kids this year. I must stretch."

PlkMabina commented:

"Wonderful dear, you are inspiring many people here. I am one of those people."

@precious said:

"Congratulations you done well. I know what it is like to grow up poor, it still hurts."

