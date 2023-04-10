A young woman went viral on TikTok after posting a picture of the house she built from scratch

The relatively small house is seen as a big achievement for TikTok user Kakokaondjafa who could not wait to share the exciting news

Peeps were impressed by the structure and congratulated her on not owing anyone rent at the end of the month

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

TikTok user Kakokaondjafa shows her newly built house. Images:@Kakokaondjafa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One lady known as Kakokaondjafa on TikTok has gone viral after she posted a video on the social media platform showcasing her house.

The young woman asked Netizens to be considerate because the house is small. However, some users advised her to be proud of her accomplishment and not worry about what others thought.

The proud mother could not contain her joy after her structure. The video has since gone viral, with over 2 million views and over 130K likes.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

I can't believe I just built my own house. I know it's small but at least I have a roof to call my own".

Netizens impressed by young woman's newly built place

People were impressed by how hard @Kakokaondjafa worked to earn her spot. While some were ecstatic about her accomplishment, others were intrigued by its location and appearance. Many people compared it to the houses seen in the video game Minecraft.

Here are some of the comments:

@BIG MERCY said:

"Atleast you are not paying for rent, no matter what, thats good"

@Ma Sthenjwa commented:

"Well done my love, keep it up"

@Beansandburgers said:

"First night in Minecraft"

@Mammons commented:

"The house I build in minecraft out of dirt blocks on the first night"

@David Bee said:

"Well done! everyone needs to start somewhere"

@ZAWADI TINA commented:

"You are better than us who pay rent, pay rent and dont buy food. Good for you please!"

@E said:

"Looks like my minecraft house"

@Bern commented:

"Bro has the real Minecraft house"

North West woman leaves the toxic household, builds a house and starts over with kids

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a lady who was forced to leave an abusive situation for the safety of herself and her kids.

The TikTok user known as Omphie expressed gratitude and reflected on how far she has come, praying for the day she owned her place.

Peeps were impressed by her determination to have a better life and encouraged her that more doors would open for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News