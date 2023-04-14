Young Woman Rents 1 Tiny Room, Designs It Into Her “Palace” With New Fridge, Cooker and Flat TV
- A video of a lady's well-arranged small room has stirred massive reactions as people praised her interior decor brilliance
- The lady was able to divide her tiny apartment into a bedroom, parlour, kitchen, and a dressing room
- Many who watched her video were full of questions as they wondered how she was able to cram so many things into a small space
A young lady on TikTok, @happinessmgani913, has got many people praising her room as she divided it into sections to make up for a bigger apartment she could not afford.
The lady's wardrobe and her shoe rack were neatly arranged on one side of the wall in a TikTok video. A well-laid bed faced her TV, which was hung on the wall to save space.
Amazing interior decor
She placed a beautiful rug around her bed. The lady also had a kitchen in the same room. Some metres away from her fridge was her space for cooking.
The lady put a tabletop cooker on a cabinet. She also had a dressing table and chair in the small room. People were amazed by her orderliness.
Watch the video below:
The video has been liked more than 100,000 times and has over 1600 comments.
Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:
M0h11y said:
"People out here posting their rooms rent ..me who still lives with my parents."
Justice Kwame Arhin said:
"Did I see kitchen in the bedroom, my eyes have been disturbing me of late."
newyouwigskenya said:
"Good job girl keep going."
kasese girl TikTok said:
"So sweet sis nice. God bless you."
Angela W Shabira said:
"I love this. very impressive."
@zippykhago0 said:
"Very smart girl you don't waste your money."
Melanie said:
"Simple and elegant. I love it."
the queen said:
"Wow its pretty. clean and well organised."
samue lowusu said:
"This room decoration money can help you start your own house, be wise."
Source: Legit.ng