A video of a lady's well-arranged small room has stirred massive reactions as people praised her interior decor brilliance

The lady was able to divide her tiny apartment into a bedroom, parlour, kitchen, and a dressing room

Many who watched her video were full of questions as they wondered how she was able to cram so many things into a small space

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young lady on TikTok, @happinessmgani913, has got many people praising her room as she divided it into sections to make up for a bigger apartment she could not afford.

The lady's wardrobe and her shoe rack were neatly arranged on one side of the wall in a TikTok video. A well-laid bed faced her TV, which was hung on the wall to save space.

The lady filmed the apartment to show people how amazing it looked. Photo source: @happinessmgani913

Source: UGC

Amazing interior decor

She placed a beautiful rug around her bed. The lady also had a kitchen in the same room. Some metres away from her fridge was her space for cooking.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The lady put a tabletop cooker on a cabinet. She also had a dressing table and chair in the small room. People were amazed by her orderliness.

Watch the video below:

The video has been liked more than 100,000 times and has over 1600 comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

M0h11y said:

"People out here posting their rooms rent ..me who still lives with my parents."

Justice Kwame Arhin said:

"Did I see kitchen in the bedroom, my eyes have been disturbing me of late."

newyouwigskenya said:

"Good job girl keep going."

kasese girl TikTok said:

"So sweet sis nice. God bless you."

Angela W Shabira said:

"I love this. very impressive."

@zippykhago0 said:

"Very smart girl you don't waste your money."

Melanie said:

"Simple and elegant. I love it."

the queen said:

"Wow its pretty. clean and well organised."

samue lowusu said:

"This room decoration money can help you start your own house, be wise."

SA man builds one-room house, proudly shows off finished home in viral TikTok video: “Well done brother”

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that one man, @1issa_m, won over Mzansi with his realness about the circumstances of life. He posted a video showing how his one-room, which was recently built from the foundation up.

The guy mentioned in the video that he is proud even though other people might consider his room small.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng