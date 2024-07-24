Four friends went viral for their playful serenade of a couple with Mafikizolo's "Ngihamba Nawe," as seen in a video posted by @thejealousboyz

The humorous act delighted many, leading to a wave of funny reactions and comments on social media

The video has not only entertained but also fostered a sense of community and joy

Four friends have gone viral for their playful serenade of a couple with Mafikizolo’s "Ngihamba Nawe," the humorous performance has delighted viewers. Images: @ thejealousboyz.

Source: TikTok

Four friends have taken social media by storm with their impromptu serenading of couples.

A video posted by @thejealousboyz shows a group of friends singing the iconic Mafikizolo classic "Ngihamba Nawe" to a couple standing by a corner.

The light-hearted and humorous performance has captured the hearts of many, sparking a flurry of reactions and laughter across social media platforms.

See the video on TikTok below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens laughed at the friends for trolling the couple

The video has brought laughter, camaraderie, and community, showcasing the power of music and humour to brighten people's days.

Sithobile Hlabangane commented:

“Elihleeee kodwa makuyini nihlezi niphazamisa ama couple🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😅😅 kodwa guys.”

Her playful remark reflects the joyful spirit of the moment, celebrating the friends' infectious energy.

Linah tagged her friends, writing:

"@Nhlanhla @nomfundo @Noluthando @Tshepiso we better do this from now on 😭😂"

Mjokobesi added:

"Lona bafan 🤣🤣🤣"

Meanwhile That. Guyyy expressed his amusement with:

“Not the Mafikizolo song 😭😂😂😂”

The video also sparked imaginative scenarios from commenters like Emlyna, who joked:

“Imagine they are trying to break up😭”

Syl vie🇺🇬 humorously rallied support with:

“Together we can fight happy couples,”

Pearl Tladi 😁 found the performance so entertaining that she invited the group to her future wedding, saying:

"Please come and perform at my wedding 🤣👌”

Mancha R Ch ❤🧸😊 shared a personal anecdote, revealing:

"I was almost beaten today doing what u guyz do here at school 😂😂 , yohhh I ran 🏃🏽‍♀️😔. kodwa repeat everyday 😂😂😂😫”

Mzansi couple proves mjolo is a struggle and signs relationship contract

Briefly News reported that a couple on TikTok proved that dating is a nightmare and decided to sign a contract for safety purposes.

Khensile Mlangeni is known for her dark humour and unhinged content on TikTok.

The lady ceased to amaze Mzansi. She uploaded a signed relationship contract between herself and her boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News