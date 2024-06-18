A couple on TikTok proved that dating is a nightmare and decided to sign a contract for safety purposes

Khensile Mlangeni is known for her dark humour and unhinged content on TikTok

The lady ceased to amaze Mzansi. She uploaded a signed relationship contract between herself and her boyfriend

An unhinged and dark humour content creator on TikTok, Khensile Mlangeni, posted her relationship contract.

The comedian posted her signed relationship contract with a dreamy background track.

Til the expiry date do us part

These days relationships don’t last for more than two years. If you and your partner make it to two years then you have to tie the knot and get going and produce a couple of offsprings enough for a decent family photo.

It’s all societal standards really but GenZ is here to change that silly narrative. The new generation isn’t about counting anniversary as they are ready to cut anyone who causes them the slightest inconvenience, they’ll heal in a new partner’s bed.

Khensile on the other hand is on to something as she made her partner, Mbongeni Mazibuko sign a relationship contract that was signed on the 30th of May this year. Their relationship had barely been a month old at the time but I guess love is blind.

Khensi captioned her clip:

“Still in love.”

Watch the video below:

TikTok relationship goals

The video reached over 163K views, 6365 likes, 261 comments and 1609 saves. The contract wished the love birds well:

“Wishing you a healthy and successful relationship.”

Netizens are in love with the idea of a relationship contract and commented:

@A needs to make sure that procedure is followed:

"My problem is that I'd want my lawyer to be present just to make sure."

@BrownSkinnedEm is no stranger to the relationship contract:

"I remember me and my bae had this and we made it to 10 years together and we did exactly what we said we'll do. Till death do us part."

@Shaman might have enticed Mzansi to get the contract too:

"Great thing about this if he cheats you can take him to court."

Healthy relationships on TikTok

