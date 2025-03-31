A young Afrikaner boy was captured teaching two children how to prepare traditional pap in a three-legged pot over an open fire

The heartwarming video shared by his mother shows the children bonding through cultural traditions as the girls refer to him as their "brother"

South Africans were moved by the wholesome interaction, with many praising the cultural exchange as a glimpse of the Rainbow Nation in action

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman shared a clip showing how her son was teaching his friends how to make pap outside in a three-legged pot. Images: @lucy.nacke

Source: Facebook

A beautiful moment of cross-cultural connection has captured the hearts of South Africans online. Content creator @lucy.nacke shared a heartwarming video showing her young Afrikaner son teaching two children how to make traditional pap in a three-legged pot over an open fire.

In the touching video, the young boy, who appears to be under 12 years old, is seen confidently stirring pap in a traditional three-legged pot placed over burning wood outdoors. Two young girls, under 10 years old, watch as he shows the cooking technique.

The video indicated the close bond between the children despite their different backgrounds and was captioned:

"Brother is making porridge on the fire."

The content creator regularly shares moments of her son connecting with nature and embracing South African traditions. Previous videos have also shown the young boy helping his mother cook using traditional methods, showing their family's appreciation for South African cultural practices.

Watch the Facebook clip below.

Cultural intelligence and connection

This moment shows what many South Africans want to see more of—people from different backgrounds connecting and understanding each other. Almost 30 years after Archbishop Desmond Tutu called South Africa the "Rainbow Nation" after apartheid, moments like this bring that idea to life.

Cultural Intelligence (CQ) means being able to relate to and work with people from different cultures. When children learn about and take part in each other's traditions, they naturally develop this skill, helping to create a more inclusive and respectful society.

A woman shared a clip showing how her son helped her cook pap outside. Images: @lucy.nacke

Source: Facebook

South Africans react to the heartwarming scene

@Kagiso Rozay Makena joked:

"Send to Trump, and tell him you are not coming. I think he wanted you for himself."

@Lasi Thapelo Moatshe gushed:

"Our South African grounded babies 🥺🔥😂 Aleye felo nka bolaya Trump 😂😂😂"

@Janine Taylor reminisced:

"I grew up like this and I'm nearly 60, lekker man, lekker."

@Matjokotje Ngwato Mphahlele observed:

"The bond you're building between those kids is a good foundation towards embracing the highly anticipated Rainbow Nation."

@Reginah Anthony declared:

"They ain't going anywhere, grounded and rooted in their homeland, South Africa."

@Kiera Nolan quipped:

"Mr Bones, is that you?"

Other stories of cultural connection

In another article, Briefly News reported about an Afrikaner man who surprised many when he was spotted attending a Zion church in a township in Nelson Mandela Bay.

reported about an Afrikaner man who surprised many when he was spotted attending a Zion church in a township in Nelson Mandela Bay. An Afrikaner grandmother captured hearts across South Africa when she was secretly recorded dancing enthusiastically to amapiano beats.

Former President Thabo Mbeki urged Afrikaners to address their grievances through national dialogue rather than seeking international intervention. His comments highlighted the ongoing need for open communication between different communities in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News