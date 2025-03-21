South Africans had to do a double take after spotting an Afrikaner in a Zion church located in Nelson Mandela Bay

The chap was deep in worship as he sang a Xhosa gospel song that the rest of the congregation followed in high spirits

Social media users flocked to the comments of the now-viral TikTok video and interacted in a thread of over 1K comments

South Africans have been keeping a close eye on Afrikaners after a significant number of them considered American President Donald Trump’s proposal.

South Africans were amazed to see an Afrikaner leading worship at a Zion church. Image: @Christopher Furlong

Mzansi’s Dutch descendants were fond of the idea of leaving the country and starting afresh in the United States.

Afrikaner man spotted worshipping in Zion church

Christianity has different branches and ways they praise their God. The Zion church is normally situated in a black township where the members practice religion and spirituality.

Worship songs evoke deep emotions that could put one in a trance and experience a glimpse of the spiritual realm. The church is famously known for the fast rotational movements their members perform while singing and clapping in unison.

One member of a Zion church in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, stunned many when he posted a video of his Sunday service. His clip captured an Afrikaner man in high spirits while singing a Xhosa worship song with the rest of the congregation.

His fellow church members call him:

“Man of the white.”

Although most people at the church are used to him, some glance as he tries to blend in with his fellow church members during a heated worship service. The chap who recorded the clip generated over 396K views after the video was shared 6026 times. He captioned his now-viral post:

“What a Sunday. My happiness is in church.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA stunned by Afrikaner in Zion church

Social media users flocked to the comments section and shared:

An Afrikaner led a Xhosa worship session at a Zion church in Gqeberha. Image: @Christopher Furlong

@Eskay hilariously commented:

“Terrible things are happening in South Africa.”

@Mishy was amazed by the video:

“When you think you’ve seen it all then, boom.”

@Mirriam Alpha Taurus Smith could not hold in her laughter:

“I'm sorry for laughing.”

@Keshia❤shared their church memory:

“I remember going to church every Sunday when I was young. There was always something to laugh about in church.”

@ezrawagas pointed out:

“They are at church but judging him at their church.”

@Ntsizwazonke thought the guy was undercover:

“That one must be investigated, he is an American spy.”

@Sibongile explained to South Africans:

“The cravings for the spiritual food has no race, give him privacy.”

