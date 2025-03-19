An adventurous man from Cape Town advised South Africans to ditch the overhyped tourist attractions and try something new

He introduced Mzansi to the other side of the mother city which some people were not that fond of compared to the popular picturesque views

Social media users shared their opposing views in a thread of 530 comments after the post was shared 366 times

South Africa has become the go-to vacation spot for many tourists looking for good music and even better entertainment.

Unathi Mankanyi recently bumped into Idris Elba at her hotel in Cape Town and proved just how the mother city has become the new hotspot.

Gent shares new location foreigners should visit in Cape Town

Cape Town has always been a desirable vacation spot for many South Africans but the rest of the world has realised it through social media. Many digital creators from all over the world have gagged over the beauty of the city after their visit.

The beaches and picturesque views are some of the things that set Cape Town apart from other cities. Although the mother city is gorgeous, one chap believes that it should be explored to its fullest by visiting one of the largest townships.

The adventurous gent said on TikTok:

“When the tourists arrive in Cape Town, don’t forget to bring them this side. Don’t forget to bring them to Khayelitsha’s Monwabisi Bay. There are amazing views on this side. We mustn’t only talk about Cape Town’s Camps Bay, there’s a lot to see in Cape Town.”

The chap filmed a wide shot of the Khayelitsha area which also showcased the informal settlements and developed areas.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent wanting to introduce township to tourists

Social media users had opposing views and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Tesna Brown632 was against the chap’s vision:

“That doesn’t seem like a good idea.”

@Venus 0903 explained:

“All over the world in every country there's a poor side, even in Dubai there's a poor settlement they just don't show it to the world.”

@Andy G pointed out:

“They’ll go back without their phones.”

@Danny wrote:

“Most of the people who stay there are those who have houses in the Eastern Cape.”

@🇿🇦😁SHEBA😁🇿🇦 liked the idea:

“It should become a norm! Travel agents should be called to order by promoting our townships also not only suburbs.”

@ARMED&DANGEROUS highlighted:

“Moving onto sand dunes and building shacks is not going to attract tourists.”

@Victor Mkhweru explained:

“I fear for the lives of the people living there every time I pass there going to Muizenberg. That's a trench and can be easily flooded by the ocean next to it.”

@kaashief davids said:

“Brother, with all due respect not even Uber drivers from the area want to do pick-ups and drop-offs.”

@BLK asked:

“Why would a tourist visit that place?”

