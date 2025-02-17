Global site navigation

SA Worried About American Lady Scammed in Cape Town After Booking Luxurious House
People

SA Worried About American Lady Scammed in Cape Town After Booking Luxurious House

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • An American lady from Los Angeles shared her scary experience of being scammed in Cape Town
  • The woman was homeless for a while after her agent bailed on her and led her to an abandoned house
  • Social media users were worried about the lady and hoped that things eventually turned out well for her

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

South Africa has become a popular holiday destination for a lot of people, especially content creators.

Lady from LA scammed in Cape Town
Mzansi was worried about an American lady scammed in Cape Town. Image: @ariellyndsey
Source: TikTok

An American lady from Los Angeles decided to see what the hype about the motherland was about and came to visit.

SA worried about American lady scammed in Cape Town

One American lady got a taste of the bitter side of South Africa after being scammed by a home booking agency. Ariel Lyndsey wanted to experience the luxurious life of Cape Town but was disappointed when her agent bailed on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lyndsey booked a room at a stunning villa in Camps Bay for over R1.8K/$100. The woman tried to contact her agent with no luck.

Read also

"What an insult": SA disappointed by reward received by man who returned R2M found in waste bin

She invited herself into the massive unlocked house after her Uber driver warned her not to. The place was oddly quiet and had no furniture.

Lyndsey assured her followers that she was okay after reading a thread of messages where Mzansi expressed their concerns.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi concerned about American lady scammed in Cape Town 

Social media users were worried about a lady from Los Angeles after being scammed by a booking agency:

Mzansi checks in on American lady scammed in Cape Town
An American lady shared her story of being scammed in Cape Town. Image: @ariellyndsey
Source: TikTok

@Thandeka Dlamini suggested:

“I think you can report it on bookings and get a refund.”

@Goķu° commented:

“You should have thrown an open party and charged R50 for the entrance fee. You would have gotten at least half the money back.”

@sociallyjordie was amazed:

“The fact that you were brave enough to go in and he wasn't!”

@d@maraishttps://youtube.com/ wrote:

“You need to report this to the website you booked with. So they are aware scammers are using their app. Please be careful.”

Read also

Herman Mashaba criticised over response to woman moving to USA, SA accuses him of lacking compassion

@Kholo shared:

“You are now one of us. You have experienced South Africa.”

@Bihimkat explained:

“$100 for Camps Bay is a red flag those are sea point prices.”

@Jenna-Leigh commented:

“Sorry, love, that's extremely dodgy.”

@Justkatlee said:

“Concierge lady over here. Don’t book anything in Cape Town unless it’s through a business that you can google and call. I spent the news years eve period rebooking for scammed people.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: