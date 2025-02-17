SA Worried About American Lady Scammed in Cape Town After Booking Luxurious House
- An American lady from Los Angeles shared her scary experience of being scammed in Cape Town
- The woman was homeless for a while after her agent bailed on her and led her to an abandoned house
- Social media users were worried about the lady and hoped that things eventually turned out well for her
South Africa has become a popular holiday destination for a lot of people, especially content creators.
An American lady from Los Angeles decided to see what the hype about the motherland was about and came to visit.
SA worried about American lady scammed in Cape Town
One American lady got a taste of the bitter side of South Africa after being scammed by a home booking agency. Ariel Lyndsey wanted to experience the luxurious life of Cape Town but was disappointed when her agent bailed on her.
Lyndsey booked a room at a stunning villa in Camps Bay for over R1.8K/$100. The woman tried to contact her agent with no luck.
She invited herself into the massive unlocked house after her Uber driver warned her not to. The place was oddly quiet and had no furniture.
Lyndsey assured her followers that she was okay after reading a thread of messages where Mzansi expressed their concerns.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi concerned about American lady scammed in Cape Town
Social media users were worried about a lady from Los Angeles after being scammed by a booking agency:
@Thandeka Dlamini suggested:
“I think you can report it on bookings and get a refund.”
@Goķu° commented:
“You should have thrown an open party and charged R50 for the entrance fee. You would have gotten at least half the money back.”
@sociallyjordie was amazed:
“The fact that you were brave enough to go in and he wasn't!”
@d@maraishttps://youtube.com/ wrote:
“You need to report this to the website you booked with. So they are aware scammers are using their app. Please be careful.”
Herman Mashaba criticised over response to woman moving to USA, SA accuses him of lacking compassion
@Kholo shared:
“You are now one of us. You have experienced South Africa.”
@Bihimkat explained:
“$100 for Camps Bay is a red flag those are sea point prices.”
@Jenna-Leigh commented:
“Sorry, love, that's extremely dodgy.”
@Justkatlee said:
“Concierge lady over here. Don’t book anything in Cape Town unless it’s through a business that you can google and call. I spent the news years eve period rebooking for scammed people.”
