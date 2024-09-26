TikTokkers went around Cape Town to ask different people how much they paid for rent in the mother city

Mzansi was boggled to hear the amount of money people were willing to pay on rent alone per month

Social media users learned to be grateful for living elsewhere other than Cape Town and saving their money

TikTokkers, The Boys South Africa, went around Cape Town CBD to interview locals about their homes.

Mzansi was mind-blown after TikTokkers interviewed Capetonians about their rent. Image: @theboyssouthafrica

Source: TikTok

They asked the different people how much they were paying on rent in the mother city, and most admitted to spending more than R10.

SA boggled by Cape Town's rent, ranging from R7.5K to R20K monthly

There is no doubting Cape Town's beauty and its ability to lure tourists and make it hard for them to leave. The city is known for its stunning views and dreamy beaches that visitors can't get enough of.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While many are fixated upon the culture, TikTokkers, The Boys South Africa, decided to find out how much it takes to live in such a picturesque place. They stopped different people on the streets to ask how much they spent on rent, and below are the results in chronological order:

Two friends split:

R8500 - Two-bedroom apartment

One gent:

R16 500 - Three bedroom house

One lady:

R19 000 - Two-bedroom apartment in Sea Point

R20 000 - Two-bedroom apartments in Sea Point

Couple:

R9000 - Unfurnished apartment

Couple:

R7500 - One bedroom open floor studio apartment

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to absurd Cape Town rent prices

Social media users found the prices extremely high and commented:

@EyFresh Ndungane was outraged:

"Rent in Cape Town is wild."

@#EntitledUppityAfrican💅🏾🇿🇦 was grateful for Johannesburg:

"Joburg…I'm sorry I ever took you for granted."

@Thapz Rapz😁 could not believe the prices:

" I have been working for four and a half years and never earned that amount...I only see it on Dec as a bonus."

@Lerato was comfortable with her rent:

"I am glad I am in Limpopo with my R750 rent."

@AY_SAAN shared:

"Yoh, all I'm seeing is my salary being thrown around."

@saartjieslay commented:

"I pay R600 in Turfloop."

SA complains about high cost of living in Cape Town

Briefly News also reported a woman from Pretoria could not keep up with Cape Town’s high cost of living and went back home. Precious White resigned from her job and flew back to where her heart was after being challenged by the Mother City.

Social media users had mixed reactions towards the lady’s decision after losing the battle against capitalism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News