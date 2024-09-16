A hun recently shared a thrilling girls' trip to Cape Town featuring quad biking, boat cruises, and clubbing, leaving fans raving

Travel expert Abigail Mukwevho told Briefly News that Cape Town was affordable, with budget trips possible for under R5,000 per person

Social media followers expressed excitement, sharing their own Cape Town vacation experiences

Cape Town’s stunning attractions, as shown in @siya.mdleleni’s girls' trip vlog, wowed fans who loved the mix of adventure and nightlife. @siya_mdleleni and @siya.mdleleni TikTok.

Source: Instagram

A TikTok vlogger recently shared an unforgettable girls' trip to Cape Town in her latest vlog, and fans can’t get enough.

Siya and her friends enjoyed a thrilling mix of activities, making the most of Cape Town’s scenic beauty and lively nightlife.

The vlog captures the essence of adventure and friendship, from quad biking through sand dunes to cruising the Atlantic Ocean and dancing the night away at some of the city’s hottest clubs.

Local travel around South Africa

According to Travel Agent and expert Abigail Mukwevho, supporting local tourism boosts the economy and allows travellers to appreciate the diverse beauty of their own country.

"From the stunning coastlines to cultural landmarks, Cape Town offers world-class experiences that rival any global city, proving that sometimes the best adventures are right at home."

She told Briefly News that Cape Town offers a variety of affordable options for those inspired by Siya’s trip but looking to vacation on a budget.

Accommodation: Budget stays in Cape Town can range from R300 to R500 per night in backpacker hostels or Airbnb. For more comfort, mid-range hotels or guesthouses start at R700 per night.

Transport: Public transport, such as the MyCiTi bus or e-hailing services like Uber and Bolt, is affordable and convenient. You could spend around R150–R300 per day, depending on your movements.

Activities

Quad biking: Approximately R500 for a one-hour experience through scenic dunes.

Boat cruise: Prices for a short sunset cruise can start at R250.

Clubbing: Entry fees vary but range from R50 to R150, with some spots offering free entry on certain nights.

Meals: Dining at local cafés and casual restaurants can cost R100–R200 per meal, making it possible to enjoy the culinary delights without breaking the bank.

"A budget-conscious trip to Cape Town could be managed for around R1,000 to R1,500 per day, excluding flights. With careful planning, a weekend getaway for under R5,000 per person is possible!"

South Africans were encouraged to take their vacays

Following @siya.mdleleni's video, some people wanted to visit Cape Town and have a shared experience.

Watch the video posted on X below:

Her followers couldn’t resist showering the group with love. @Lunga Mtwetwe commented:

“So lovely and nice.”

While @Asanda gushed:

“Anibahle, and also you guys ate all the outfits but sana, you ate more 🥹🥹🔥🔥”

Many also shared their own Cape Town experiences. @Bubbles remarked:

“It’s nice to visit.”

@BathieNdwa said:

“We were also in Cape Town last week, I already wanna go back.”

Woman’s R20K Cape Town vacation for two

Briefly News reported that a South African woman revealed her budget and itinerary for a five-day Cape Town trip in a TikTok video.

The detailed breakdown includes travel, accommodation, dining and must-visit attractions like Table Mountain.

Viewers debated the affordability of the trip and mentioned alternative travel options after seeing the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News