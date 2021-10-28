Hahaha: Mzansi Peeps Share Hilarious Videos Showing Taxi Drama Experiences

South Africans have unique stories, especially when it comes to taxi drama they usually experience when enjoying their rides

A social media user has sparked a funny conversation on Twitter and many people are joining in and sharing funny clips

Some netizens argue that the elderly are always rude and some people point their fingers at unfriendly taxi drivers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Twitter is abuzz as many local netizens are reacting to a string of videos filmed during taxi trips in South Africa. From counting taxi fare to counting change to loud music, South Africans are sharing their hilarious reactions and stories.

However, some people feel the elderly are always on the wrong side when it comes to treating other passengers. There are so many stories in Mzansi and some people often complain about taxi drivers who do not pay attention to where to drop off their passengers.

Briefly News takes a look at the comments and a few videos where people tell their funny experiences. Ntshieng started the conversation and he wrote:

“OK but guys, taxi rides can have a lot of drama. Here's a thread of drama happening in the taxi.”

South Africans share taxi drama experiences. Image: @LeratoN_/Twitter/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@AnelisThePoet said:

“This is me I’m constantly fighting in the taxi, sometimes I’m like “anzobala bahlali ndine nerves” I said to this other lady ufane wandijonga qinise buso ngathi fumene lift kwi Van yomlungu anzoyibala le mali tshonge wig e tense everybody was quiet.”

@KwaZiPantsula said:

“No taxi video will ever top this one for me.”

@Kip1drin said:

“She spoke five languages.”

@LoliTagt said:

“Seems like it's always the front row passengers. Anxiety can kill you. Imagine having to count money and that pressure. Tjo it's rough. Defensive tactics.”

@Bonebulawe said:

“This is a classic bru, the full video is about nine mins long.”

@MonyakeSamuel said:

“This one was reckless to take a video whilst driving.”

@SjavaOgezayo said:

“Why was that lady angry vele.”

@Thei_Da_Bruh said:

“You need to know how to speak Zulu to survive that time in your life that you take taxis.”

@ThabangMike said:

“The young ones will always embarrass you in public.”

Eish: Taxi drama as driver pulls over after passengers short paid him

In a similar piece, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are all too familiar with taxi drama - especially those of us who have been travelling with taxis for many years.

A Cape Town taxi recently had its bit of drama after the driver of the public transport pulled over on the side of the road.

In a clip shared online by @Simelane_Zatu, a taxi driver is seen standing outside his taxi, which is full of commuters, as he explains that he had decided to pull over because his passengers had not paid him his full fee of R180 and instead only paid R130.

"Cape Town taxi drama is the funniest," Simelane captioned the clip of the upset taxi driver.

Source: Briefly.co.za