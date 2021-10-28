outh Africans are sharing the same sentiment as they react to beautiful snaps of a lovely couple who enjoyed a holiday in Cape Town

Scelo Mabaso says his bae surprised him with a vacation as he recently celebrated his birthday, however Mzansi has a different idea

Social media users think one thing in common and that's that the guy and the lady look very alike, jokingly saying the pair should go for DNA tests

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A social media account holder, Scelo Mabaso, has given Mzansi the feels after sharing snaps of his recent trip to Cape Town. The Twitter account holder says his bae surprised him with a trip to the Mother City earlier this month.

The proud guy headed online to post the snaps and many locals are sharing their reactions to the viral snaps. The lovely woman decided to spoil her bae with a vacation to the Mother City and said it was a surprise for his birthday.

While many guys are envious of such a beautiful relationship and a visit to the stunning Cape Town, some people feel the two lovers look alike and they might be related, but the guy has denied it. He wrote:

“October photo what what.”

Scelo Mbaso was spoiled by his bae. Image: @Scelo_Mbaso/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Lethu91132 said:

“Why nifana so.”

@Scelo_Mabaso said:

“Guys we are not siblings or related in any way.”

@Summer8710 said:

“How much was the entire trip bafo? I would like to do that to someone's daughter.”

@Fanie7231 said:

“Are you guys twins???? Hebanna ke Mpho and Mphonyana.”

@_Wenzie said:

“How long have y'all been together? Cause you're starting to look alike.”

@TheHirohito said:

“Is this really what mjolo is like?”

@Jay_Muzang_101 said:

“I stay in Cape Town and I never go to these nice places.”

@OrtizTariq_ said:

“Nam ndifuna igirlfriend wena Scelo bra wam.”

@CMlatji said:

“Siblings or intimate lovers? Yoo la tshwana. You are a beautiful girlfriend. He is a blessed boyfie.”

Mzansi lady has amazing birthday weekend with bae, shares snaps online

Still remaining with relationships, Briefly News posted that some people have really found themselves lucky in love.

A beautiful young South African woman is one of those who found themselves a love that goes out of their way to make her feel special. Heading online she shared a thread about her birthday weekend.

The thread that was made by, @micc_nicki shows snaps of the two of them who went on a road trip, visited a lovely accommodation, and also did a number of activities together all in celebration of her birthday.

"My birthday weekend with and how it’s like dating my best friend. [A Thread]," she captioned the heartwarming and romantic post.

Source: Briefly.co.za