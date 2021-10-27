South African men have different tastes when it comes to their favourite meals and one guy has shared his own on social media

Humbulani Makhari seems to be ready to feast on a plate full of pap, eggs and atchar but locals are not impressed

The quantity suggests he could share the plate with a friend or bae but he says he will enjoy it all on his own

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans are waking up to a local social media account holder Humbulani Freddy Makhari's hilarious post of his meal. The man is set to feast on a plate of pap, egg and atchar.

The Venda guy implies he will finish the plate full of his favourite meal by himself and Mzansi is sharing funny reactions to the post. Some people say the combination of his favourite dish is the best for a man, but not the quantity.

Looking at the reactions, some people prefer eggs in the morning for their meal or breakfast. The proud guy says he wanted to ensure he eats enough because he missed his lunch and breakfast - he wanted to make it up for a lost day.

Briefly News explores the hilarious reactions from the viral post and brings you this heartwarming article. Freddy wrote:

“One man show.”

A local man is causing a stir with his food. Image: @Humbu30/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Nolu500 said:

“This combo slaps though.”

@LinkyTshabalala said:

“Number one.”

@Lookie_Looks said:

“Papa e kana kana yone.”

@Humbu30 said:

“I’m trying to cover the space during the day.”

@AubreyMagez said:

“And it ends in how many minutes, 1, 2, 3 or 5 minutes.”

@PapaFrans4 said:

“Did you just say one man.”

@BuhleNdlovu said:

“Ziyakhala ke la.”

@BulwanaPaul said:

“Oversize plate.”

Haibo: Giraffe or dinosaur? Mzansi confused as they hilariously react to a large wing

Remaining with articles on food, Briefly News posted that South Africans are confused as they react to a large chicken wing on social media.

@LightMakhanya posted a picture of a super large winger on Twitter and many are amazed. Some people suggest it’s large to the extent that it’s a wing cut from a giraffe but some say it’s a turkey and ostrich. Briefly News went to investigate and brings you some hilarious reactions.

@uDonda_Omkhulu said: “Kanti estolo bathi yini ngesikhathi beyithenga.”

@Boyana_Pumla said: “This is how the kids from 2000 onwards are bodily grown that the generations before. All these things supplemented in the food we eat nowadays. All these injections.”

Source: Briefly.co.za