South African petrol attendants have one thing in common and that is their high spirits while they go about their duties

One attendant who works for Engen garage fills the tank of a client and can’t stop dancing as he is filmed while on duty

As shared by Kulani on social media, many people are impressed and they say they would always go to the same garage to meet this happy man

@kulanicool has dropped yet another video clip on social media showing a petrol attendant in a jovial mood as he continues with his daily job. His dance moves are a serious hit on social media platforms.

The frequent social media user has also praised the dancer who is grabbing all the attention from local networkers and Briefly News went to the comments section to check out some comments.

Another petrol attendant is killing the internet. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

The post reads:

@HotshotSA said:

“What's the name of this track?”

@NgisiTheOne said:

“Which 1 is this 1 now also.”

@Temba4064 said:

“You can see this one is just waiting to chayisa.”

@Deepthierry said:

“Hebanna!.”

@Bafana_Pat said:

“Petrol attendants are proof that South Africans are not lazy or bad in service as restaurants always claim.”

@D_Mahola said:

“Motho ha rata mosebetsi wa hae wa 'mona.”

@Thobile_Petu said:

“Bona I'd pour ipetrol ye R50 every day to go see him stru.”

@UmqhelePoultry said:

“They always high. Like their energy.”

@PappyLove said:

“My favourite people. Always happy.”

“Simply happy”: Mzansi wowed by petrol attendant filmed in a video jamming to fire song

Still with petrol attendants, Briefly News reported that one local driver decided to film a petrol service worker who was busy filling his tank and jamming to his favourite song.

The Shell garage worker is seen killing it with dance moves while still keeping an eye on the job at hand.

The viral video is loved on social media and Briefly News takes a look at the hilarious reactions from the post as shared by @Amon_Caes.

The Twitter account holder brilliantly captioned his funny clip, suggesting the petrol service station guys deserve the credit. He said: “Petrol attendants deserve the whole world.”

