“So Cool”: Local Drummer's Video Revives School Memories and Spirit for Mzansi

A local drummer is seen displaying his skills in a viral video as posted on social media by Mzansi’s one and only KulaniKool

Kulani says the clip is epic and it is now attracting positive vibes and reactions from many locals who say they miss their school days

Briefly News takes a look at the beautiful clip in which schoolboys are playing their musical instruments and it's getting getting the attention of locals

A local man playing the drums at a school event is bringing all the positive vibes on social media. The young man can be seen playing the drums to a large group of people and he is praised for his skills.

The video clip is shared by Kulani on Twitter and many people now feel happy and remember their school days. Taking a glance at the reactions, social media users are fully aware of the surroundings and uniform as they say the school is Randfontein High School.

@KulaniCool’s social media followers are also agreeing with him that the clip is so cool and Briefly News takes a look at the reactions from the vial post. Kulani captioned the clip:

“This is cool.”

A local drummer is a hit on social media. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ModisakengMusa said:

“Yeses!!! I wish I can go back to high school and enjoy it to the fullest!!!!! What a vibe!.”

@BoitumeloPrudy0 said:

“Kids from Randfontein High School.”

@Roro159 said:

“We starting a band baby we starting a band.”

@Pietstrubel said:

“So very cool.”

@Sphereretical said:

“What's that?? Go Brandon.”

@Happine3761 said:

“Randfontein high school.”

Source: Briefly.co.za