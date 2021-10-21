Another young man has taken to social media pages to share pics of the flashy new BMW he just bought for himself

The Twitter account holder says he is blessed to have a stunning BMW whip at 24 and has inspired his social media followers

However, some peeps believe he managed to secure such an expensive machine with help from rich parents

South Africans are investing in vehicles and a social media user has just shared pics of his new BMW whip. The Twitter user, @Skottie_, says he was blessed by the Almighty as he owns a German manufactured machine.

The young social networker is a serious hit with many locals but some people feel he is too young to be able to work and invest in such a stunning machine.

At the same time, other people are very supportive of the young lad and Briefly News brings a few reactions. The young man wrote:

“24 and everything. I’m very blessed.”

A local man has shared snaps of his new BMW. Image: @Skottie_/Twitter

The post reads:

@Nhlayisi_M said:

“Congratulations on your payslip, the car belongs to a certain bank.”

@SavGE_papi said:

“Lol bro, people have rich parents.”

@Betrayal_Kiss said:

“The fuel price is going up next month and trust me, you'll sell it again.”

@YukeYukeDuke said:

“Just like and keep it moving my guy.”

@Mtimkulu_Lulu said:

“What are 24-year-olds doing?? Congrats.”

@TahandananiIno6 said:

“At 25 I don't have anything on my name except for a paper that I acquired at varsity, meant to open doors for me... usebenzile boy... You got yourself a beast.”

@MCFCBennet said:

“Congrats man, I'm young and wanna achieve such, you're an inspiration to my goals.”

@Vutomishingange said:

“You’ve bought a machine bafo.”

@BuleleaLeo said:

“Eh mfana, that is a beautiful whip fam... yerr.”

