“Oh Wow”: Man Shows Off Kitchen He Renovated for R64k and Mzansi Is Loving It

Samkele Mlambo is a carpenter and he is a happy man after finally finishing a kitchen he was working on and has posted the snaps

The proud social media account holder has nicely captioned his images and dropped the snaps before and after the glow-up

South Africans are seriously happy with his work and they are already looking for quotes and Briefly News takes a look at encouraging reactions from inspired locals

Another local man has joined many South Africans by displaying his work as he works as a carpenter. He has worked on fitting the kitchen unit at a stunning house. The proud guy headed online to share the stunning snaps of a client’s kitchen with newly fitted units.

Samkele Mlambo didn't waste his words when it comes to writing his captions and the images are seriously going viral as many locals are impressed on social media.

As usual, Briefly News is attracted by this inspiring post and we also select a few comments as many people are seriously happy for the young guy.

Samkele is praised on social media for his work. Image: @SamkeleMlambo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@DlamsPrais said:

“High gloss and quartz make it too expensive… and those are the one that makes everything looks beautiful.”

@Inno_Morare said:

“Love it... work so neat.”

@CMasiza said:

“It is amazing Yazi!! Such a small space turned big.”

@MorenaShai said:

“Yancomeka umsebenzi wakh nkabi yam.”

@Moele18 said:

“I felt like calling him now to fit in my place.”

@LangaJones said:

“Oh wow, that’s really lovely.”

@Tebogo3128 said:

“Your work is beautiful, when I want to renovate my kitchen I promise I will call your office.”

@Zamoka9936 said:

“My brother ngidinga iphone number yakho. Muhlee msebenti wakho.”

