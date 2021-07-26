Proud Man Shows Off the House He Built for Parents: #BlackSuccess

A local man has headed online to share a few before and after snaps of the home he just built for his ageing parents

The man went on to express that it was a great honour being able to bless his family in such a manner

Mzansi social media users headed to the comments section with many people sharing their thoughts on the controversial issue of 'Black Tax'

A local man has headed online to share snaps of the incredible improvements he's made to his elderly parents' home. While it's not clear if the young many simply made a few alterations or moved the family into a new home altogether, the results were definitely eye-catching.

A local man has headed online to share the exciting news of buying his parents a brand new home. Images: @Lebzit/Twitter

@Lebzit shared the good news.

"Some call it Black Tax. I call it Black Success," he captioned the inspirational post.

While many social media users felt touched by the man's post, it quickly sparked a heated debate. Many social media users headed to the comments section and shared their own thoughts about whether or not it was necessary to build their parents a house.

Check out some of the comments below:

@BrianMatonsi said:

"It's an illustration of what you can do if you are not such a bum with your money."

@SboniseniGaxa said:

"You even upgraded the neighbour's houses and took out the street pole uyaspana mfo."

@JasonKhumalo2 said:

"All roofs of neighbours have changed as well. Well done to the kids in this hood for upgrading their parents' houses."

@KasieNova said:

"This isn't the same house, but let's focus on the fact that upgrading Kini isn't black tax, it's called responsibility. Salute bafo, kwande."

@RevTapsLiphoko said:

"Black tax is not a negative notion. No need to gloat and throw shade. Do good and take pride in it. Walk your journey in your own shoes because you won't ever walk in any other's shoes."

@AtinJozwa said:

"In life it's always like that, while others will congratulate you, others will look for something to attack you about.... well-done brother, that's awesome job well-done."

