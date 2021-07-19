Halala: Local man paints house for free in celebration of Mandela Day 2021

A Facebook user took to the internet to share an amazing good deed he helped carry out in celebration of Mandela Day 2021

He revealed that the company he works for painted a person in the community's house for free in honour of Madiba's birthday

Social media users applauded him and thanked him for honouring the special day in a very appropriate way

DeOnly Regte Bederf (Emanuel) posted an inspirational story on Facebook in the #Imstaying group. He revealed that a company he works for, General Coatings Paint Centres, painted a member of the community's house for free.

The generous act was carried out in celebration of Nelson Mandela Day 2021. A series of pictures uploaded to Facebook shows the transformation of the home's exterior.

Facebook user DeOnly Regte Bederf helped paint a community member's home for free on Mandela Day 2021. Photo credit: DeOnly Regte Bederf

Source: Facebook

He captioned the post with the following:

"Mandela Day 18 July 2021. We decided to paint the house of one of our community members FOR FREE . #ImStaying. To God be the glory! "

Social media users react to the generous act

Sharon Van der Merwe:

"Oh come on now just see the love and inspiration here, love me to you❤❤."

Zwivhuya Vhuyi:

"I like it n God bless you, some people will leave a neighbour who is without shoes n go donate shoes to a shelter just far from home."

Olga Davis:

"Wow, that looks great well done and thanks for caring and being kind. ."

Kobus Hauman:

"It looks sharp! May the Lord Jesus Christ inspire us to more of these acts in the service of our Father."

Eleanor La Grange:

"That’s what Mr Mandela was talking about. Ubuntu, well done."

'Muvhango' cast cleans streets for Nelson Mandela Day

As part of the 67 Minutes for Mandela Day, the popular television show Muvhango has launched a campaign dubbed "ReviveMzansi".

Spearheaded by actor Dingaan “DSK” Khumalo, who plays James Motsamai on the show, the campaign aims to mobilise both celebrities and fans to help in the clean-up of the places affected by the recent spate of unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking about the campaign, Dingaan said:

"On behalf of the Muvhango family, l urge all South Africans and celebrities friends to join us in the ReviveMzansi campaign as part of the 67 Minutes for Mandela Day drive this Sunday. We ask everyone and artists from different genres to join us in spending 67 Minutes to help us clean the country in the wake of the civil disorder we have been witnessing.”

