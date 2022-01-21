An image of a student pulling a suitcase through a school classroom has South Africans in disbelief

Saffas quickly raised concerns about the excessive number of books that students are required to carry to school

The image, which was posted to Twitter by online user @iam_donii, has received more than 3 000 views and hundreds of comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans can't seem to get over an image posted by Twitter user @iam_donii of a young learner lugging a travel suitcase through class. The red suitcase, which is almost half the height of the student when placed upright, may just be the easiest way for the pupil to transport their workbooks around school.

Unfortunately for the young child, he seems to be the only one with a suitcase. The reaction of Saffas can be summed up clearly by the image of the teacher holding his head in the background.

The post has reached thousands of online users with many South Africans expressing their sympathy for the learner. A few comments highlight the difficulty that learners face when having to transport all their school supplies.

This kid's suitcase has left South African social media users laughing their socks off. Image: @iam_donii / Twitter and Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post gained over 3 000 likes on the popular microblogging application:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users were left gobsmacked at the kid's peculiar choice of school bag

@Ngcobo_Omkhuluu shared:

"I also carried a suitcase in Grade 1, but it was a Bratz one and I wanted to carry my pink Bratz suitcase to school. My teacher would make me leave it in front next to the chalkboard."

@ZachMdeni wrote:

"Young man on his quest to get those 9 distinctions and 95.8% average."

@Samxmashaba said:

"Character development."

@Agy_Isaac quote tweeted the post with:

"Parents sometimes set up their children, how tf are you gonna let your child go to school with a whole travelling bag?"

@asivemgijima tweeted:

"I'd disown my mother."

@itscatchfire added:

"Surely it's a boarding school."

Sushi shisanyama has Mzansi rolling over with laughter: “Just get meat next time"

In other funny news, Briefly News previously reported that if there is one thing most Mzansi peeps love, it’s a good shisanyama (braai meat). However, one social media user shared one of a different kind.

Taking to Twitter, @_Bongani_Eddie shared a post about his friend who went to a shisanyama spot that had sushi on offer and it was interesting, to say the least. The man said he was in tears of laughter for about 40 minutes.

Online users could not help but laugh at the 'sushi shisanyama', calling it quite the disaster. Some peeps even judged the friend for thinking it was a good idea to buy the seafood dish from a kasi spot.

Source: Briefly News