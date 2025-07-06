Civic organisation Operation Dudula has spoken out after members were mobilized in its latest activism

Dudula and other members of society went viral for removing foreign nationals from public healthcare facilities

Dudula's president, Zandile Dabula, explained how the mobilization is a crime-fighting mechanism

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Operation Dudula's president, Zandile Dabula, spoke about removing foreign nationals from clinics. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Operation Dudula has on 5 July 2025 defended its recent actions of removing foreign nationals from public healthcare facilities and said it uncovered criminal activity.

Operation Dudula reportedly exposes crime

According to SABC News, Dudula's president, Zandile Dabula, said that the organisation has uncovered illegal activity in public healthcare facilities. She said that Dudula unsuccessfully attempted to engage with the government to raise its concerns.

According to Dabula, undocumented foreign nationals collect medicine from different healthcare facilities, which they then sell in their countries of birth. She says that illegal foreign nationals take advantage of the lack of communication between sectors of society in South Africa.

Dabula remarked that illegal foreigners are abusing taxpayers' money and are using public healthcare facilities illegally. She added that their recent activities serve as crime prevention measures.

March and March prevented foreign nationals from accessing public healthcare facilities. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is happening at hospitals and clinics?

Members of Operation Dudula and other civic organisations, including March and March, have been removing foreign nationals from public healthcare facilities across the country. In some areas, including Addington Hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, members of March for March and citizens have been demanding that hospital patients and visitors produce their identity documents for verification.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the actions of South Africans and affirmed that Section 27 (1) of the Constitution protects illegal immigrants' rights to access public healthcare services. The section states that everyone has the right to have access to healthcare services, including reproductive health care.

Government's response

The government, on 5 July, announced that members of the South African Police Service's Public Order Policing unit have been deployed to affected hospitals and clinics to restore law and order. The government called on South Africans to respect the rule of law and said that it continues to fight illegal immigration through legal channels.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News discussed Operation Dudula's rationale.

Jabu Thandeka said:

"I wish more South Africans could join this operation."

Success Mutanigwa Ravele said:

"I don't think one thing has to do with the other. Hate is a powerful disease. It makes people unreasonable."

Philani Dube said:

'Imagine denying another human being healthcare or basics like water."

Sephiwe Ephraim said:

"The word 'everyone' in Section 27 doesn't include foreigners, legal or illegal."

Rejoice Moyo said:

"Operation nyaope."

Operation Dudula taken to court

In another article, Briefly News reported that human rights organization Kopanong Africa took Operation Dudula to court. The South Gauteng High Court heard its application on 10 and 11 June.

The organization accused Dudula of human rights violations against migrants. It accused the organization of forcefully removing and closing foreign-owned spasza shops and intimidating and harassing undocumented foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News