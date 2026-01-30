SAPS Condemns Xenophobic Incident Involving Colonel Robert Netshiunda and Durban Resident
- The South African Police Service condemned a woman who went viral for verbally attacking KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda
- A video of the woman confronting Netshiunda and referring to him in a derogatory manner went viral, prompting outrage on social media
- The police slammed the incident, and South Africans called on SAPS to take action against her for her conduct towards a senior SAPS member
DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The South African Police Service (SAPS) slammed a Durban, KwaZulu-Natal woman after she went viral for using a xenophobic slur to refer to SAPS's provincial spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, during a confrontation on 28 January 2026.
In a statement, the police condemned the woman's derogatory and tribalistic comments. The police also slammed the woman for using the phrase, commonly known to refer to foreign nationals in a demeaning manner.
SAPS defends Netshiunda
SAPS clarified Netshiunda's ethnic background. Netshiunda was born and raised in Limpopo, and his home language is Tshivenda, one of the 12 official languages of the country. His presence in KwaZulu-Natal, SAPS noted, reflects the police force's diversity and unity.
"SAPS takes this opportunity to remind communities that discrimination against any individual based on culture, language, or race is unacceptable and undermines the constitutional values upon which our democracy is founded. It is both unfair and disappointing for any member of the public to display such behaviour towards a police officer who is highly qualified and dedicated to serving and protecting all who live in this country," SAPS pointed out.
The incident took place during a protest in support of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who handed herself over to the police. The woman who verbally insulted Netshiunda was at the police station, demanding to be assisted with her case.
South Africans stan SAPS
Netizens supported the police's stance. Some called for the police to arrest the woman.
Thobeka-Rare Magcai said:
"This is unacceptable. Col. Robert is one of those dedicated, selfless, hardworking and reserved individuals. He doesn't deserve this kind of abuse."
Ka Johann Rupert said:
"Let us not only condemn. She must get arrested for assaulting a police officer."
Collen Sambo said:
"Serious action must be taken against her."
Siphokazi LaPosh Sowazi said:
"He deserves to be arrested. Her conduct was appalling."
Maxido said:
"Arrest this mgulukudu. Unmannered old woman."
Government charges anti-immigrant groups with inciting violence
In a related article, Briefly News reported that March and March, Operation Dudula and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party were charged with inciting violence outside Addington Primary School. The charges related to the clashes between members of the community and foreign nationals on 27 January 2026.
Advocate Zuma, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's husband, said that the charges were not directed at her but at the organisations. The case has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision.
