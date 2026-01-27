The leader of the March and March Movement, is expected to hand herself over to police in Durban after being sought for allegedly inciting public violence

Protests have continued outside Addington Primary School, where parents are clashing over learner placements and accusing the school of favouring foreign nationals

The developments have sparked fierce debate online and come amid new figures showing the number of foreign teachers and children in SA schools

March and March Leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma to surrender to police over fight outside Addington Primary. Image: @Joy_Zelda/X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN- The leader of the March and March Movement, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, is expected to hand herself over to police in Durban on Wednesday morning after learning that officers intend to arrest her for allegedly inciting public violence on Monday, 26 January 2026.

Ngobese-Zuma is wanted in connection with recent protests that have turned volatile, as tensions continue to rise around immigration, crime and access to public services.

March and March commented

In a statement, the movement said its leader would hand herself over to police at 07:30 to be formally charged and appear in court.

"We will not stop fighting until our people are free and liberated from the modern-day occupation of their country by criminals from all over the world," the statement read.

Protests continue outside Addington Primary School

Parents continue to clash outside Addington Primary School in Durban over school placements for their children, with the March and March Movement accusing the school of prioritising learners from foreign national families. The allegations were denied by authorities, with KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo visiting the site and saying there was no unfair preference.

Dhlomo emphasised that admissions must follow lawful processes and that all eligible children should have access to education without discrimination. The protests reflect wider frustration among parents over school placements amid rising tensions around foreign learner enrolment in South African schools.

Public reaction

The developments have sparked strong reactions on social media following a post by journalist Sihle Mavuso on X.

@cliffchapman123 said:

“No one is above the law.”

@rebelreloaded commented:

“We stand with Jacinta and the March and March Movement! The law can’t only apply to South Africans.”

@mjavuza stated:

“Kanti, what is violence? I have yet to hear that there are people or a person who has been injured. Picketing is now classified as violence? It’s time to burn this constitution. I support Al-Jamal for rejecting this Home Affairs white paper.”

@GoosCharly reacted:

“This ANC government loves using apartheid-era tactics to crush dissenting views and protests. Pathetic.”

@Remedy_MC said:

“Not a word on zama zamas terrorising natives.”

Thousands of foreign children and teachers in SA schools

In related news, the Department of Basic Education announced that more than 253,600 foreign pupils and 3,240 foreign teachers were enrolled in South Africa’s public school system in 2025. The figures come as many South African parents struggle to secure school placements for their children, with groups like Operation Dudula and March and March alleging that foreign learners are placing pressure on the system.

Parents continue to clash over school enrolment at Addington Primary School in Durban. Image: DelaKufaPatriot/X and Joy_Zelda/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini weighed in on the Addington Primary School clash in Durban, calling for calm and urging that “our children come first” while advocating for respectful dialogue around immigration and school admissions.

