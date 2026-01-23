ActionSA mayoral candidate and Sizok’thola host Xolani Khumalo led a successful Brakpan operation that resulted in the arrest of three suspects

He also highlighted progress on the Immigration Amendment Bill, which aims to streamline the arrest and deportation of illegal foreigners

The arrests come amid Khumalo’s ongoing legal troubles, including an assault charge and a previous murder allegation

ActionSA’s Xolani Khumalo apprehended three suspects in Brakpan. Images: @XolaniKhumalo/X and Boris Roessler/ Getty Images

BRAKPAN - An operation led by ActionSA mayoral candidate and crime show host Xolani Khumalo successfully resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

Khumalo, who hosts the crime-busting show Sizokthola, posted on his X account about the arrests that happened on 22 January 2026.

Khumalo further said the Immigration Amendment Bill is making progress, which he explained seeks to streamline the arrest and detention of illegal foreigners to ensure smoother deportation processes.

What is the party's Immigration Amendment Bill?

ActionSA’s Immigration Bill is a set of proposed changes to the Constitution to deal with illegal immigration and protect South Africa’s limited public resources. It aims to make it clear that rights to housing, healthcare, and education, including emergency accommodation, should only apply to South African citizens and people who are legally in the country. The party says these changes are needed to reduce pressure on public services and make sure scarce resources are used mainly for South Africans.

Public praise for Khumalo’s crime-fighting efforts

Khumalo has gained praise for his work in tackling crime in the Ekurhuleni area and his tough stance on immigration. Several social media users expressed strong support for his approach.

@RhuNdimande wrote:

“That’s why they hate you so much, Xolani. These gun-totting politicians who live comfortably behind high walls, with their children secured in top schools, with no exposure to drug peddlers like kids in the townships. But asijiki, we will win the war against politicians and illegal immigrants.”

@CharlieDance18 said:

“Anyone who is against your work is benefiting from these drug dealers.”

@shiz_miz added:

“This type of work only alienates police because it shows just how incompetent most of the police force is and how corrupt most of the SAPS is.”

@JohnsonSeu29250 commented:

“I wish our country had more people like you, Mntungwa.”

@msmonakhisi wrote:

"We are happy to have you as South Africans.”

Khumalo handed himself over to SAPS over assault charge

Last week, Xolani Khumalo voluntarily handed himself over to the South African Police Service in Katlehong amid assault charges linked to an incident during a 2025 police operation. Supporters gathered outside the police station in solidarity, and ActionSA has framed the case as politically motivated, asserting that Khumalo’s crime-fighting activities have drawn unwarranted legal action. Khumalo was subsequently granted bail and is expected to return to court as the matter proceeds.

Previous murder allegation

This is not the first time Khumalo has faced legal trouble while fighting crime. He was previously accused of murdering an alleged Congolese drug lord, Heriter Abuba, following a confrontation outside a nightclub in March 2024, according to claims from the deceased’s family. The family alleged that Khumalo and his team, reportedly armed, ordered Abuba to lie down and assaulted him. Abuba later collapsed and died in the hospital after sustaining severe injuries. Despite these accusations, Khumalo has continued to advocate against drug abuse and to rally support for stronger community action against illegal substances.

The three suspects apprehended and taken into custody. Image: SA Police Services/ Facebook

Previously, Briefly News reported that broadcaster DJ Fresh weighed in on the nomination of Xolani Khumalo as ActionSA’s mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, stating that he does not consider Khumalo to be a “celebrity.” DJ Fresh described Khumalo instead as an activist whose public profile arose from his crime-fighting work documented on television, not from fame for its own sake. He also applauded ActionSA’s decision to nominate Khumalo and suggested that Khumalo’s passion for public service and community safety aligns with what the people of Ekurhuleni need.

