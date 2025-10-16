DJ Fresh shared his thoughts on Xolani Khumalo's suitability to be the mayor of Ekurhuleni

In a snippet shared on X, DJ Fresh also explained why he believes Xolani Khumalo is not a celebrity

DJ Fresh's comments sparked a wave of reactions, with social media users endorsing Xolani Khumalo's mayoral candidacy

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ Fresh shared his thoughts on Xolani Khumalo. Image: xolanikhumalofoundation, djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster DJ Fresh has weighed in on popular TV host Xolani Khumalo, who was announced as ActionSA’s mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni.

ActionSA’s announcement of Xolani Khumalo as its mayoral candidate sent the internet abuzz. DJ Fresh joined the conversation and sparked a wave of reactions after weighing in on Xolani Khumalo’s celebrity status and his suitability as mayor of Ekurhuleni.

DJ Fresh speaks on Xolani Khumalo's celebrity status

On Wednesday, 15 October 2025, social media user Oarabile Tshwagong shared a snippet of the 259th episode of DJ Fresh’s podcast What A Week (WAW) PoliTricks edition that premiered on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

In the snippet shared on social media, DJ Fresh shared his thoughts on Xolani Khumalo’s celebrity status. The former Metro FM radio host told his co-host Botsang Moiloa that he doesn’t believe the Sizok’thola host is a celebrity. He described Khumalo as an activist who became popular because his activism was recorded and broadcast on Moja Love for public consumption.

“I don't think he's a celebrity. I think he's an activist who had cameras follow him around, and as a result of that activism, he has become famous and celebrated. But to just reduce him to celebrity, I think, is disingenuous,” DJ Fresh said.

Watch the video below:

DJ Fresh speaks on Xolani Khumalo's mayoral candidacy

In the WAW PoliTricks episode that premiered on his YouTube channel, DJ Fresh applauded ActionSA for nominating Xolani Khumalo as its mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni. He said Khumalo fits ActionSA’s political goals and suggested that the Sizok’thola presenter is someone the people of Ekurhuleni need.

“Someone passionate about serving people and keeping people safe. And if ever there was a mayoral candidate or a person who was perfect for that, it's him. So, shout out to ActionSA on this master stroke,” DJ Fresh said.

Social media reacts to DJ Fresh's assessment

Reacting to the social media user’s post, several netizens suggested a deep dive into Sizok’thola, while others endorsed Xolani Khumalo as the mayor for Ekurhuleni.

Here are some of the comments:

@MfundiCalvin suggested:

“Please do a little more research and tell the masses whose idea that TV show that X presented came about. From ideation to screen, so the facts are presented about his activism.”

@SimiloMbatha highlighted:

“Boring podcast, questions too long, ending up sounding like comments, it's too much.”

@ZuluZodwa40042 said:

“Jealousy makes youth Rich 🤪Siba Dala Fresh let us give them a chance 😃”

@kdbnmahasane declared:

“I'd rather vote for a celebrity who CARES for and loves South Africa and is prepared to risk his life than the current government that's destroying my country.”

Xolani Khumalo speaks on his plan for job creation

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Xolani Khumalo shared his plans for job creation.

The Sizok'thola star revealed what he has planned during his interview at Power FM. Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Khumalo's mission.

Source: Briefly News