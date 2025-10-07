South African TV presenter Xolani Khumalo recently shared his plans for job creation

The Sizok'thola star revealed what he has planned during his interview at Power FM

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Khumalo's mission

Haibo, Xolani Khumalo is making major boss moves in the country! The popular TV presenter shared some exciting news with the public about the plans he has for them.

Xolani Khumalo's mission to create employment

On Monday, 6 October 2025, during his interview at Power FM, the Sizok'thola host confidently shared his plans on how he will create job opportunities for South African citizens. This came after the star was announced as the Action SA elected mayoral candidate for Erkhuruleni.

During his talk on the radio action, Khumalo stated that he plans on creating employment by fighting corruption first and ensuring that occupations such as security guards, builders and cleaners won't be outsourced but insourced.

However, many netizens were divided after he was elected as a mayoral candidate, while others questioned his activist’s lack of political and legislative experience.

According to EWN, Khumalo responded to the people who questioned his experience and revealed that he has lived in Erkhuruleni and he understands what it needs.

"South Africa is my home. Ekurhuleni is my home, and the love I have for this place is very big. I have experienced the ups and downs, the pains of growing up in this place. I understand very well why Ekurhuleni needs," he said.

Watch the video of his interview .

SA reacts to Khumalo's job creation plans

Shortly after the star made it known how he plans to create job opportunities during his interview, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Patricia_Bantom said:

"Eish, he must avoid the media. They are trying to dilute him. He must work in silence. It's a trap."

@SokisiOfficial wrote:

"Xolani and job creations, he only knows how to deal with Kasi drug dealers ko four room. Him & Herman will be exposed."

@Ngangolwandle7 commented:

"Govt should never be about creating jobs. Instead, the government should create a conducive environment for job creation. Municipalities shouldn’t be treated as a hiring place; municipalities are there to ensure functionality. Hire a few groups of competent people. Don't hire the whole country."

@ZweLeth29101425 responded:

"He said nothing about creating jobs. He just spoke of the EFF policy of insourcing. Insourcing security guards, cleaners & bricklayers doesn't create new jobs, bro. This is what happens when you take a celebrity sgora and expect it to miraculously run a R65.5 billion budget city."

