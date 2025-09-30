Sizok'thola is trending online after its host, Xolani Khumalo, arrested an alleged drug dealer for the second time

The repeat arrest was highlighted by a fan of the show on Sunday, 28 September 2025

Social media users criticised Sizok'thola, while some highlighted that the repeat arrest revealed systematic flaws in the country's criminal justice system

Popular reality TV show Sizok’thola is trending on social media after it busted the same alleged drug dealer twice.

Viewers of the hit Moja Love reality TV series have often hailed host Xolani Khumalo as a hero for fearlessly bringing alleged criminals to book. After the recent episode that aired on Moja Love on Sunday, 28 September 2025, viewers alleged that Khumalo had caught the same alleged drug dealer in an earlier episode.

The observation sparked a heated online discussion about the state of the legal and criminal justice system in South Africa.

Xolani Khumalo busts alleged drug dealer again

On Sunday, 28 September, social media user @AyandaYandiey shared a picture of Xolani Khumalo in the company of an alleged drug peddler he had just busted. The social media user highlighted that Khumalo had previously busted the dealer identified as Mandende. The post was captioned:

“X is arresting Mandende for the second time 💔she doesn't want to stop. #Sizokthola”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Sizokthola busts alleged dealer again

Social media users filled the comments with a mix of reactions. While some critiqued Sizok’thola, others highlighted that the repeat bust exposed the level of the rot in South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Here are some of the comments:

@Anam_Myolwa said:

“This doesn't help, like this whole Sizokthola thing, they are catching small people.”

@Tom47096338 claimed:

“We tell people that drug trafficking is not a serious offence in South Africa. If you are unfortunate, you might get a 3-year prison sentence, serve 1 year and be released. All the Nigerians whom Xolani keep arresting are out on the streets.”

@Muzi03636991 shared:

“X is fooling us. Most of these people are getting caught for the second time. These people are recruiting and taking over territories in plain sight. You work for them, no cameras. Same naboNhlanhla, left Soweto, Johannesburg CBD, right straight to Hillbrow. I was shocked.”

@essimelane asked:

“How come she's out after she was found with drugs. Are the courts no longer prosecuting drug-related crimes?”

@Downs04684246 said:

“Well, it pays in this Banana Republic, you just spend a day or 2 in jail, then out you go.”

@MolebogengNchab asked:

“How is she out? Was she given bail? What is happening?”

Moja Love challenges SAPS over Sizok’thola snub

