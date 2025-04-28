Sizokthola host, Xolani Khumalo, went viral recently after he posed next to KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

South Africans gushed over the viral photo of the two crime-fighting gentlemen, and they praised them for their efforts

Xolani Khumalo has returned to Moja Love's Sizokthola after his murder charges were withdrawn

A frenzy ensued over a viral photo of 'Sizokthola' host Xolani Khumalo and General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Moja Love/X, Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: UGC

It is not every day you see two men who are committed to fighting crime get celebrated when they pose for a picture together. This was the case for Sizokthola, host and Mzansi's favourite South African Police Services Commissioner.

Xolani Khumalo and General Mkhwanazi went viral

Controversial Sizokthola host Xolani Khumalo was photographed next to the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The Moja Love host was recently acquitted of the murder charges against him.

'Sizokthola' host Xolani Khumalo has returned to TV. Image: Moja Love

Source: Facebook

Popular X user @Hybreed shared the photo on the social media platform, and it garnered much praise from netizens. "They act like two legends cannot coexist," he captioned the picture.

Mzansi gives Gen. Mkhwanazi and Khumalo their flowers

Mzansi was thoroughly impressed by the photo, saying the two gentlemen deserve to be praised for their efforts to fight crime. However, some people are curious to know what the agenda for their meetup was. It is unclear why the men were meeting.

Here are some of the reactions:

@frans_bongani prayed:

"God protect these two gentlemen."

@MarleyPurple shared:

"I love this so much. Best of the best."

@purple_stone91 stated:

"Would be good to see Xolani back on screens, cleaning up nyana."

@Donlourino said:

"The only men that matter in the country."

@nkqetho_sive stated:

"Two legends on the same mission can definitely co-exist."

@LugileK asked:

"Why doesn't this dude join the police?"

@SagewaseSouthAh replied:

"I used to pray for days like this."

Moja Love confirms Xolani Khumalo's return

Xolani Khumalo has officially returned to host Moja Love's Sizokthola for the fourth season. This comes after his murder charges were withdrawn.

Khumalo was arrested and charged in 2023 after an alleged drug dealer, Robert 'Kicks' Varrie, died during an interrogation on the show. He was interrogated by Xolani and his bodyguards.

In a statement, Moja Love said:

"Xolani is known for his authentic and on-air engaging presence and we have seen how he has built a strong connection with the viewers nationwide. His return will continue to strengthen the channel's commitment in raising awareness on the plight of drugs and its impact in communities in collaboration with law enforcement."

Fans celebrated Xolani's return, saying he is back to fighting crime and ensuring the streets of Mzansi are drug-free.

Xolani Khumalo's new gig divides SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Xolani Khumalo secured a deal with the City of Johannesburg.

The MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, stated that Xolani Khumalo was contracted by the City of Johannesburg. Tshwaku said that Khumalo played a crucial role in a raid that led to the arrest of the alleged drug dealer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News