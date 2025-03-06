Ex- Sizok'thola host Xolani Khumalo has secured a new role with the City of Johannesburg

Khumalo is set to stand trial this year for serious charges, which include murder, robbery and damage to property

Several netizens praised the City of Johannesburg for hiring Xolani Khumalo, while others questioned why the city is outsourcing law enforcement

Former Sizok'thola host Xolani Khumalo has bagged a gig with the City of Joburg, sparking debate online. The former reality TV presenter is scheduled to go to trial later this year for a murder charge and several others related to the death during his show.

Johannesburg MMC opens up about hiring Xolani Khumalo

Now, the City of Joburg has roped in Xolani Khumalo to assist in its fight against crime. On Wednesday, 5 March, Khumalo accompanied the city’s law enforcement authorities during a raid which resulted in the arrest of a drug dealer in Hillbrow.

In an interview with EWN, MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku confirmed that Xolani Khumalo is under contract with the City of Johannesburg. According to Tshwaku, Khumalo played a crucial role in Wednesday's raid.

He said the former reality TV host supplied crucial information that led to the arrest of the alleged drug dealer.

Tshwaku disclosed that the city started working with Khumalo in 2024. He explained that they decided to bring him in because of his experience bringing in drug dealers to book.

When questioned about the charges Khumalo is facing, Tshwaku said they will allow justice to take its course but explained that the charges do not stop them from roping him into the city’s fight against crime.

“He wants to help, but when he goes in, he has to be taken to court. I understand there have been accusations and all of that, but let the court take its course, but let's not prosecute the guy.”

Netizens react after Xolani Khumalo secures City of Johannesburg gig

After EWN shared news on X that Khumalo has bagged a new gig with the City of Johannesburg, netizens flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Several took offence that EWN referred to Xolani as murder accused, while others applauded the city for roping him in. Others questioned why the City of Joburg is outsourcing law enforcement.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Patriot_Girll said:

“Great Move.”

@Kharikhode2 queried:

“Where is our intelligence, SAPS, Metro Police, Drug and gang unit? Are we now outsourcing national security to the public? I know Xolani is great, but for the city of Joburg to struggle to combat drugs on their own? Why are we paying them to do nothing?”

@Iam_FreemanDube argued:

“People saying the 'murder-accused' part was not necessary are delusional. That's the essence of the story. The City of Johannesburg Public Safety Department and Mgcini Tshwaku can't take a civilian accused of torture and murder to provide law enforcement services for the city. NO!”

@Thefixist asked:

“I have nothing against Xolani, but are you telling me that government institutions are so useless that they depend on reality TV show hosts to perform the very serious function of dealing with the drug mafia?”

@PaulMotha said:

“Distasteful headline. Just say his name only.”

Moja Love announces new 'Sizok'thola' presenter

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Moja Love announced a new host for Sizok'thola following former host Xolani Khumalo's court case.

The channel announced Xolani Maphanga as the new host of the popular reality TV series.

Source: Briefly News