The former Sizok'thola host Xolani Khumalo has been accused of another murder recently

The TV presenter, police officers and his team allegedly ambushed a Congolese drug lord Heriter Abuba outside a club in March 2024

Abuba's brother claimed that Khumalo and his team violently assaulted the deceased

Former ‘Sizok’thola’ presenter Xolani Khumalo accused of murder. Image: @xolani006

Source: Instagram

Xolani Khumalo's legal woes keep stacking up. The former Sizok'thola host is currently facing a murder charge and several others related to the death of Robert Varrie during his show. It's alleged that the drug buster was also implicated in another murder.

Xolani accused of murdering Congolese drug lord

Former Sizok'thola presenter Xolani Khumalo's troubles are far from over. According to The South African, Khumalo is accused of murdering another alleged Congolese drug lord Heriter Abuba at Y2K nightclub on Wednesday, 20 March 2024.

The brother of the deceased, John Wembo, allegedly said Xolani and his crew came in carrying guns with the police officers ordered Abuba to lie on the ground, but one of the crew members kicked on the stomach, and he fell to the ground.

John further mentioned that Xolani and crew continued to assault and kick his brother while he was on the ground, and when he collapsed, they called in an ambulance as they could see that he was about to die.

He said:

"My brother started bleeding profusely while the other crew members joined in and started stomping on him. After a while, my brother asked the guys to allow him to go pee, and when they allowed him, he stood up but collapsed. Unfortunately, my brother passed on after being admitted to the hospital."

