A madala from Soweto could not live without his wife and killed himself shortly after she died

The man's wife passed away and was buried on 23 March, and her husband committed suicide one week later

The story left South Africans heartbroken that the man could not see himself surviving without his wife

The death of a madala who took his life after his wife died left SA in tears. Images: izusek and Kelvin Murray

SOWETO – An elderly man could not live without his wife and took his life seven days after she was laid to rest. The man's death brought tears to South Africans who mourned them.

Soweto man kills himself after wife dies

According to Sunday World, Eric Ndaba doused himself with petrol after his wife, Esther, was buried on 23 March. His grandson, Phandelani, went to check on him on Saturday, 30 March, and he found the gates to the house locked. He knocked, and when there was no response, he climbed over the fence.

Phandelani saw smoke coming out of the house, and after unsuccessfully knocking, the neighbours forcefully opened the door. They then found Ndaba lying on the floor, dead. Esther's brother, Marcus Mahuma, revealed that Eric was depressed after his wife died and struggled to cope with her loss as a result of a broken heart.

South Africans hurt by Eric's death

Netizens on Facebook were left distraught after the man killed himself because he could not live without his wife.

Bongani Mgubela said:

"No one knows about a good thing until the good thing is gone."

Marcia ST Moabeo said:

"It was not wise to leave the old man alone after the death. The children should have taken him with to live with them."

Constance Dladla said:

"He couldn't live without her, eish."

Matsimele Mello said:

"This tells a lot about the kind of people he would remain with. His children must ask themselves a lot of questions."

Sharon Bri said:

"This is very sad and painful indeed."

