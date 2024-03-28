The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga arrested three men who were connected to a gruesome incident

The men are facing charges of attempted murder after they allegedly cut a man's hands off with a panga

South Africans demanded that the men be given a life sentence if convicted guilty of the horrific crime

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

A man lost both of his hands, and the suspects were arrested. Mzansi was shaken. Images: David Talukdar and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

EMALAHLENI, MPUMALANGA – Three men were arrested in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga after a man's hands were chopped off and left for dead. South Africans were horrified by the incident.

Man's hands chopped off

According to TimesLIVE, the incident allegedly occurred after the man was approached by six suspects who were the occupants of a green Opel Corsa bakkie. The man was allegedly forced to enter the van at gunpoint, where his hands and legs were bound.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

They then allegedly chopped his hands off with a panga, and they fled the scene. The police revisited the scene and found the man's hands. The victim is still in hospital. The man appeared in court on 26 March.

South Africans horrified by the crime

The nature of the crime angered many South Africans on Facebook, who called on the law to be harsh on them and give them lengthy sentences.

Sixolile Gasela Magwala said:

"They deserve 45 years in prison with no possibility of parole, plus 11 years on the side."

Velocity Meme said:

"Life sentence is what they deserve. I can imagine the pain the man went through."

Mthobisi Ngcobo said:

"These men did a wicked thing."

Moses Kopa said:

"We need psychologists to assess us."

Batsosi Busang Motsepeng said:

"Satanic."

Man kills mother and sister before decapitating them

In a related incident, Briefly News wrote that a man from KwaZulu-Natal killed his mother and his sister.

The man brutally killed his 87-year-old mother and his 39-year-old sister and proceeded to remove their heads.

A teenager who witnessed the horrific crime escaped and alerted the neighbours, who called the police.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News