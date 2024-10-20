Tito Mboweni's passing hit South Africans hard, and he was recently laid to rest in Sasekane Village in Tzaneen

The politician was well known for his bizarre recipes, which featured a popular brand of tinned fish

Tito Mboweni received a heartwarming tribute from a tinned fish company, but many people weren't impressed

Tito Mboweni passed away at 65 years old, and many South Africans have been in mourning. People fondly remember the former Finance Minister who used to make interesting trending recipes.

Tito Mboweni got a special tribute from Lucy Star and online user shared their thoughts. Image: @MDNnewss / X / Waldo Swiegers / Getty Images

One of Tito Mboweni's favourite cooking ingredients was tinned fish, his signature dish. Online users were divided when he received a dedication from a tin fish company.

Tito Mboweni gets tribute

A post on X shows Luck Star honoured Tito since he passed away. They shared cans with attendees at the former Reserve Bank governor's funeral. See the photos below:

SA divided about Lucky Star tribute

Many people thought the company made a touching gesture. Others thought the brand tried to maximise visibility after Tito Mboweni's passing.

@MelusiT commented:

"Publicity Stunt."

@Melusi_Mokone wrote:

"That’s thoughtful of Lucky Star."

@TheRealSmomoh said:

"Why bengazanga nama400g? Tito never cooked the 155g of pilchards. They're using his death to benefit free advertisement."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga argued:

"There's no gesture ya nix mo, they are now using Tito Mboweni's death to advertise their up product that causes body rash. These people have no shame at all; they never gave him one Tin fish when he was alive. All of a sudden, he was their unofficial brand ambassador. This is nonsense. I would have chased them if they did this rubbish in my family."

@incontroZA wrote:

"Lucky Star is click-baiting; none of these people have had canned pilchards since exile."

@Yondizee assumed:

"Those people don't eat Lucky Star anyway."

@PauseForPeace1 was amused:

"People posing for pics with Lucky Star."

@EpicSolaris remarked:

"The mourners were lucky."

@TheGeopol added:

"Wrong market, they’ll just throw those cans away when they leave."

Ramphosa praises Mboweni's empathy

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid a touching tribute to former finance minister Tito Titus Mboweni.

The first black Governor of the South African Reserve Bank passed away last week after a short illness in hospital.

Speaking at Mboweni’s funeral, Ramaphosa touched on some of the more personal aspects which made him such a great man.

