President Cyril Ramaphosa fondly remembered Tito Mboweni's empathetic side during his eulogy

Ramaphosa touched on Mboweni's love for trout fly fishing, saying it was a passion they both shared

The president joked that he was scared Mboweni would carry a dead fish with him for his budget speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa reflected on Tito Mboweni's love for fishing and his empathetic side. Image: Wikus de Wet/ Waldo Swiegers.

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid a touching tribute to former finance minister Tito Titus Mboweni.

The first black Governor of the South African Reserve Bank passed away last week after a short illness in hospital.

Speaking at Mboweni’s funeral, Ramaphosa touched on some of the more personal aspects which made him such a great man.

The president also touched on their shared love for fly fishing.

Ramaphosa jokes about dead fish

While discussing some of their moments together, the president explained how they both shared a deep passion for trout fly fishing.

He also joked that he was often scared the former minister would bring a dead trout to the National Assembly during the Budget Speech and talk about it.

Mboweni famously took an aloe plant with him during his maiden budget speech, saying it thrived in tough times.

He used the plant to inspire South Africans to do the same.

Ramaphosa praises Mboweni’s empathy

During his speech, Ramaphosa also noted how the former finance minister was able to engage with people from all walks of life.

“Despite his stature and profile, he never lost the common touch. He had a gift to connect to people. He understood them and he had a way to make people feel special and made them have a sense that they mattered.

“Governor 8 could relate to people from all walks of life. He was an empathetic man. He valued character over pedigree. And he was no cynic. He looked for the good in each person – and usually found it,” Ramaphosa said.

Former Johannesburg mayor remembers Mboweni

Following Mboweni’s passing, Briefly News reported how former City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse paid tribute to him.

Phalatse took to social media to share a photo of her with the former Reserve Bank governor, saying he was his usual chirpy self the last time they met.

Mboweni’s death sent shock waves across the country as it came weeks after the death of another former finance minister, Pravin Gordhan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News