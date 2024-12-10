Skhethuxolo High School Acting Principal’s Death Linked to Fights for Positions
- The death of the Skhethuxolo High School principal in Hammarsdale in KwaZulu-Natal has been linked to political fighting
- Busani Khomo was gunned down on his way to school by two gunmen who later fled
- It's believed that he was killed because he was the forerunner for the position of the school's principal
HAMMARSDALE, KWAZULU-NATAL — Sources claim that the killing of the Skhethuxolo High School's acting principal in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, was related to the school's principal position.
Principal's death a result of fighting
According to TimesLIVE, Busani Khomo was allegedly killed because he was the forerunner for the school principal position. Khomo was the acting principal when two gunmen reportedly killed him while on his way to school.
Khomo was the school's acting principal for years, and he looked poised to take the position. His experience and hard work made him a more likely candidate. Family spokesperson Mvunga Khomoi said they were shocked at his death. He described Khomo as a humble and quiet man and did not want to speculate on his cause of death.
South Africans weigh in
Netizens on Facebook talked about the principal's killing.
Thembanator Mash'o said:
"What does the king say about all of these killings?"
Kheswa Thandoo said:
"I wish the government could do something about these promotions. These teachers are killed on a daily basis."
Tumelo Rasomane said:
"KZN style. They don't believe in dialogue. They believe only a gun can solve their problems."
Brian's Page said:
"Where there is no government, there is lawlessness and anarchy."
Basie B Muvhango said:
"KZN is an army on its own."
Johannesburg acting principal shot
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the acting principal of Northview High School was shot six times.
The incident happened on the school premises. The shooters allegedly masqueraded as tree fellers. They pretended that they wanted a quotation when they shot him before fleeing the scene.
