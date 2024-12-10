The death of the Skhethuxolo High School principal in Hammarsdale in KwaZulu-Natal has been linked to political fighting

Busani Khomo was gunned down on his way to school by two gunmen who later fled

It's believed that he was killed because he was the forerunner for the position of the school's principal

Busani Khomo's death was reportedly caused by fighting for a position. Images: Abe Mawango/Facebook and William Whitehurst/Getty Images

HAMMARSDALE, KWAZULU-NATAL — Sources claim that the killing of the Skhethuxolo High School's acting principal in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, was related to the school's principal position.

Principal's death a result of fighting

According to TimesLIVE, Busani Khomo was allegedly killed because he was the forerunner for the school principal position. Khomo was the acting principal when two gunmen reportedly killed him while on his way to school.

Khomo was the school's acting principal for years, and he looked poised to take the position. His experience and hard work made him a more likely candidate. Family spokesperson Mvunga Khomoi said they were shocked at his death. He described Khomo as a humble and quiet man and did not want to speculate on his cause of death.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on Facebook talked about the principal's killing.

Thembanator Mash'o said:

"What does the king say about all of these killings?"

Kheswa Thandoo said:

"I wish the government could do something about these promotions. These teachers are killed on a daily basis."

Tumelo Rasomane said:

"KZN style. They don't believe in dialogue. They believe only a gun can solve their problems."

Brian's Page said:

"Where there is no government, there is lawlessness and anarchy."

Basie B Muvhango said:

"KZN is an army on its own."

