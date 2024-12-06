A principal at Hammarsdale in KwaZulu-Natal was killed in cold blood on the school premises

The Principal, who worked at Sikhethuxolo High School, was approached by unknown gunmen

They suddenly fired shots at him, and he fell on the ground, an incident the province's MEC for Education condemned

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Sipho Hlomuka condemned the murder of a principal. Images: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Lerexis

Source: Getty Images

HAMMARSDALE, KWAZULU-NATAL — The KwaZulu-Natal MED for Education Sipho Hlomuka condemned the killing of a high school teacher in Hammarasdal on 5 December 2024.

High school principal killed in cold blood

According to The South African, the incident happened at the Sikhethuxolo High School in Hammarsdale. It's alleged that unknown gunmen came to the school, found the Principal on the premises and gunned him down in cold blood.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Department of Education has called on the community to cooperate in helping find the suspects by providing the South African Police Service with information. Hlomuka condemned the incident and said schools are sanctuaries of learning.

He pointed out, "It's beyond comprehension that criminals would target an educator in such a callous manner. "

Hlomuka said law enforcement must not leave any stone unturned when hunting down suspects. He expressed his condolences to the Principal's family. The department has also deployed officials to the school to counsel the school staff, educators, and learners about the incident.

Acting Principal shot 6 times during classes

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the acting Principal of an acting school in Johannesburg survived an attempt at his life.

The Northview High School's acting Principal was in his office when gunmen stormed into the office and shut him down, leaving him for dead.

The men masqueraded as service providers sent to feel trees in the school. They pretended to ask him for a quotation, but they opened fire when they got to the office. The school immediately contacted Emergency Management Services, and they rushed him to the hospital where he was being treated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News