A Northview High School acting principal in Johannesburg is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot inside his office

Gauteng education officials said the incident happened during school hours after the gunmen entered the school premises

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona told Briefly News the victim was in critical condition at a Johannesburg hospital

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed to Briefly News an attempted murder case was registered

Armed suspects entered Northview High School in Johannesburg before opening fire on the acting principal. Images: @SundayWorldZA, Tshepiso Mametela

JOHANNESBURG — An acting Gauteng school principal is recovering in hospital after armed men ambushed him inside his office, shot him multiple times and fled the scene, leaving him for dead.

The incident happened during normal classes at Northview High School in Johannesburg, during which the suspects shot the victim six times.

Acting principal at Johannesburg school shot

According to information, two unidentified men entered the school premises on Tuesday, 3 December 2024, masquerading as service providers.

"They entered under the guise of giving him a quotation for a tree felling service," said Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

"After hitting him six times, they fled the scene. School management contacted Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the police to the scene. The acting principal was taken hospital for emergency medical treatment."

Mabona, who told Briefly News the victim was fighting for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU), said he could not disclose the hospital for fear of the victim's safety.

He said the department dispatched psycho-social support services on 4 December to provide learners and educators trauma counselling.

Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Matome Chiloane expressed shock over the violent incident, describing it as utterly lawless.

"This incident not only targeted a school leader but [it] undermined the sanctity of an educational institution. We're working closely with the police to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book," said Chiloane.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the acting principal, his family, and the school community during this difficult time."

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed to Briefly News that the suspects entered the school during classes at about 9am.

"The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage, and the suspect is believed to be a black male. The police are investigating an attempted murder case," said Nevhuhulwi.

