The official Hey Neighbour social media page announced that the festival has been postponed

American singer Doja Cat was the headliner for the show, which was initially scheduled for August 2025

Ticket holders want answers regarding their refunds and whether the same artists will still be available

Hey Neighbour has been pushed to December. Image: River Callaway

Source: Getty Images

When will Hey Neighbour take place?

Ticketholders are left uncertain after an official announcement was released regarding Hey Neighbour 2025. The event, which was set to be headlined by American singer Doja Cat, has been postponed.

Taking to social media on Thursday, 3 July 2025, the organisers of the event announced that they have decided to move to event to December 2025. With this unexpected move, fans wonder when the show will take place and if the lineup remains the same.

"Organisers have made the strategic decision to reschedule the festival in order to ensure its continued success and sustainability," the statement reads.

Fans were in for a treat as international artists such as Leon Thomas, rapper Central Cee, as well as Black Coffee were confirmed acts.

The exact date will be communicated on 30 September 2025, the organisers promised. They did not leave fans in limbo as they informed them of the next steps in the issuing of refunds and whether the same acts would continue to perform.

Those who wish to get their money refunded will receive it by 10 October 2025. In terms of artists, they wrote, "We are in active discussions with the initially booked talent to confirm their availability for the new December dates."

Behind the scenes, the organisers stated that they will be working on securing funds from their partners. The statement also hinted at the possibility of more names being added to the line-up.

"We are actively working on securing the necessary funding, strategic partnerships, and more exciting headliners to bring the festival back bigger and better than ever.

Hey Neighbour will now be taking place in December. Image: Heyneighbourfest

Source: Twitter

Hey Neighbour CEO speaks

The CEO, Glen Netshipise, apologised for the inconvenience caused by the postponement. He also noted that there was poor communication from their side.

"We understand the impact this has on our loyal festival-goers, sponsors, and artists. We also recognise that our communication around the challenges we've faced hasn't been as clear as it should have been, and for that, we sincerely apologise."

He also expressed gratitude to the people, artists and sponsors who have shown the event support over the years.

SA reacts to event postponement

This is what social media peeps had to say:

@Biillie_Jean asked:

"Bring Rema to make up for the disappointment. (Doja better be coming still)."

@Diimplefxce asked:

"When are the people who applied to be volunteers going to know if they are in or out?"

@Wong_G shared:

"Bantase, we will be there! Stay grounded in faith, I have no doubt it’ll be even better than the scrumptious spectacle that was the first. I’m tuned in, and ready."

@ChardonnayGhel advised:

"The best thing would've been to just cancel this year's festival, & refund everyone asap. Just to build trust & inspire confidence for the next one. Then breathe, go back to the drawing board, get your plan on, under no pressure. Start from the bottom. Same formula as 2023. IMO."

Elaine's inclusion at Hey Neighbour angers fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Elaine's inclusion in the Hey Neighbour festival has sparked mixed reactions.

Users shared differing opinions, with some questioning her relevance and others defending her talent and career journey.

