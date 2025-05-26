The highly anticipated music festival, Het Neighbour, has officially announced its second international act

The Grammy Award-winning US singer Leon Thomas will be headlining the festival alongside Doja Cat

PR Mogul, Melanie Ramjee, shared with Briefly News what fans can expect from the festival this year

US Singer Leon Thomas will headline the Hey Neighbour festival.

Source: Getty Images

Halala! It's about to get lit in South Africa this year, as many international acts have announced that they will be coming to perform live for their fans.

Recently, the highly anticipated music festival, Hey Neighbour, officially announced the second international act that will be performing alongside Doja Cat.

She said:

"By now, you must have heard, we’re back in August with a next-level two-day Hey Neighbour showdown you don't want to miss - and it’s already making noise not just here but across the continent and beyond. Hold onto your hats, 'cos here’s the scoop!

"Already confirmed to shut down the neighbourhood, Doja Cat will now be joined by US singer, songwriter & soul-slinging sensation, Leon Thomas. Currently redefining R&B globally, US-born Leon Thomas is massive on the charts right now. If you know, you know."

SA reacts to Leon Thomas performing at Hey Neighbour Festival

Many netizens flooded social media with their reactions to the American star coming to perform in South Africa. Here's what they had to say:

@BALUCIAGA said:

"Hey neighbour introduced us to a vibe they can’t maintain."

@Chante_Poppie wrote:

"Leon Thomas and Doja Cat on the same day? Oh, Hey Neighbour, you cooked."

@Givenkazeni responded:

"WAAAIT 😳 HeyNeighbour cancelling the Friday show means we don’t have to choose between them and Scorpion Kings Live on the 29th 😭LOOK AT GOD!"

@kay_mahapa replied:

"Hey Neighbour may have set the standard too high out the gate, even for themselves. Bryson Tiller effect."

Doja Cat will also perform at the Hey Neighbour Festival.

Source: Getty Images

Hey Neighbour 2 to take place in August 2025

Meanwhile, festival goers expected Hey Neighbour's return in December 2024, the event organisers decided to move it to 2025, during women's month, from 29 to 31 August.

The news of the music festival's return was announced and confirmed on social media; last year, netizens were given the experience of a lifetime as Kendrick Lamar, Khalid, and H.E.R. were some of the international artists invited to perform in 2023.

Festival Director Warren Le Grange shared with Briefly News their plans for the second event in 2025.

French Kiwi Juice performed at the In the City Music Festival

Briefly News previously reported that French musician FKJ, or French Kiwi Juice, performed in Mzansi.

He performed for two nights, the first in Cape Town at the Old Biscuit Mill on 2 June and the second in Johannesburg at the Constitution Hill, in Braamfontein, on 25 June.

“From Mexico to Canada to the US to Sweden, we've got next. FKJ's stop in SA is just a few weeks away, and it’s going to unforgettable!”

