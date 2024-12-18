The South African highly-anticipated music festival Hey Neighbour returns for its second event

The organisers of the festival excitedly announced and confirmed that the event will be taking place in August 2025

Festival Director Warren Le Grange shared with Briefly News what their plans are for the second event in 2025

Hey Neighbour festival makes its return in 2025. Image: @heyneighbourfest

Source: Instagram

The wait is over as the highly anticipated music festival Hey Neighbour returns for season two.

Hey Neighbour 2 to take place in August 2025

With festival goers expecting Hey Neighbour's return in December 2024, the event organisers decided to move it to next year, during women's month, from 29 to 31 August.

The news of the music festival's return was announced and confirmed on social media; last year, netizens were given the experience of a lifetime as Kendrick Lamar, Khalid, and H.E.R. were some of the international artists invited to perform in 2023.

Festival Director Warren Le Grange shared with Briefly News their plans for the second event in 2025.

He said:

"We’re committed to delivering a world-class experience with exceptional production, diverse line-ups, and activities that will not only entertain but also inspire. Our vision is to create a festival that builds friendships, ignites creativity, and leaves a lasting impact on the global entertainment landscape.

On behalf of the festival, PR Guru Melanie Ramjee also shared insight about Hey Neighbour's return with Briefly News.

She said:

"Produced by Africans, catering to both a local and international audience, HEY NEIGHBOUR is set to take place in August 2025 at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria. HEY NEIGHBOUR is committed to fostering creativity and supporting artists who use their craft to make a positive impact in the world. The first wave of artists will be announced in early 2025!"

