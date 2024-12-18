The South African R&B singer Elaine made a surprise appearance at Chris Brown's concert at the FNB Stadium

The star performed during the Sunday concert alongside the Amapiano duo and brothers Major League DJz

The singer shared with Briefly News how exciting it was to open for the American singer Chris Brown

Elaine was the opening act for Chris Brown. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

The American singer and songwriter Chris Brown made history with his SA 2-day concert this past weekend.

Elaine opens show for Chris Brown

It has been a few days since Chris Brown took over South Africa with his sold-out shows at the FNB Stadium. It was recently revealed that the R&B singer Elaine was also one of the artists who opened for the American superstar.

The You The One hitmaker appeared surprised at Chris brown's Sunday show alongside Major League DJz at Breezy's second-day concert on Sunday, 15 December 2024.

Speaking about the concert, Elaine shared with Briefly News how great it was to have been given a chance to open the show for the legendary Chris Brown.

She said:

"Opening for Chris Brown at the FNB Stadium this year it was truly surreal. I’m incredibly grateful for the platform I’ve been given and for my loyal fans, whose support means the world to me. More than anything, I’m humbled to be at the forefront of the South African R&B movement and to be making waves on a global scale.

"It’s also been a beautiful journey to witness the rise of RnP (Rhythm and Piano)—a genre I’ve poured my heart into—becoming a growing force in our music culture. The entire experience is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance."

Peeps question fans reselling their Chris Brown concert tickets

Briefly News previously reported that many South Africans are excited about the long-awaited Chris Brown concert, which will take place on December 14 and 15, 2024, at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

With just a few days left, fans will scream at the top of their lungs during Chris Brown's concert. Some fans have raised concerns about the number of netizens on social media who seem to have second thoughts about attending.

